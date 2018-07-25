Langley Rams suiting up for another season

The junior football team hosts an open house Friday, ahead of the season opener.

The season is right around the corner, and Langley Rams Football Club is gearing up for an “awesome” new year, said president Dana Matheson.

With the home opener only 10 days off, the team has been training and practising hard for months.

Well, the public is being given an opportunity this weekend to see just how hard they’ve been working, as the team prepares to host its first ever open house on Friday.

Existing and aspiring fans are encouraged to attend, Matheson said.

“We want people to come out, especially those who aren’t familiar with the Langley Rams. Meet our new staff, see the players practise, and eat free food.”

While the open house has never been done before, Matheson said it makes sense, especially with new staff just as anxious to meet the public as some of the fans are to meet them.

The open house get underway on Friday, July 27 at the stadium in McLeod Athletic Park starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s open to anyone in the community,” Matheson said.

“And we’re feeding people hot dogs and smokies,” he added as an incentive.

The Rams, which moved to Langley in 2010, is a Canadian Junior Football team that plays in the six-team B.C. football conference against the likes of the Kamloops Broncos, the Okanagan Sun (Kelowna), the Valley Huskers (Chilliwack), the Vancouver Island Raiders (Nanaimo), and the Westshore Rebels (Victoria).

The Rams’ home opener is a game against the Rebels at McLeod Athletic Park, on Saturday, Aug. 4 starting at 4 p.m.

“The Rebels are a very tough team and it will be a good test for us,” said Matheson.

“We have a whole new coaching staff and a lot of new faces on our roster,” he added.

“This was the first year that I can remember that we went clear across the country with our recruiting efforts to bring players in and we’re excited to see how the team looks on the field in game action.”

The Rams alumnus, who played college ball before returning home to focus on his businesses and volunteer with community-level football, said the team has been putting in “serious work” since February, and “it’s exciting that we’re getting so close” to game time.