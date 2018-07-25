Langley Rams will kick off the 2018-19 season on Aug. 4 at McLeod Athletic Park, but are hosting an open house this Friday and inviting the public to see them practise and join them for smokies. (Langley Advance Files)

Langley Rams suiting up for another season

The junior football team hosts an open house Friday, ahead of the season opener.

The season is right around the corner, and Langley Rams Football Club is gearing up for an “awesome” new year, said president Dana Matheson.

With the home opener only 10 days off, the team has been training and practising hard for months.

Well, the public is being given an opportunity this weekend to see just how hard they’ve been working, as the team prepares to host its first ever open house on Friday.

Existing and aspiring fans are encouraged to attend, Matheson said.

“We want people to come out, especially those who aren’t familiar with the Langley Rams. Meet our new staff, see the players practise, and eat free food.”

While the open house has never been done before, Matheson said it makes sense, especially with new staff just as anxious to meet the public as some of the fans are to meet them.

The open house get underway on Friday, July 27 at the stadium in McLeod Athletic Park starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s open to anyone in the community,” Matheson said.

“And we’re feeding people hot dogs and smokies,” he added as an incentive.

The Rams, which moved to Langley in 2010, is a Canadian Junior Football team that plays in the six-team B.C. football conference against the likes of the Kamloops Broncos, the Okanagan Sun (Kelowna), the Valley Huskers (Chilliwack), the Vancouver Island Raiders (Nanaimo), and the Westshore Rebels (Victoria).

The Rams’ home opener is a game against the Rebels at McLeod Athletic Park, on Saturday, Aug. 4 starting at 4 p.m.

“The Rebels are a very tough team and it will be a good test for us,” said Matheson.

“We have a whole new coaching staff and a lot of new faces on our roster,” he added.

“This was the first year that I can remember that we went clear across the country with our recruiting efforts to bring players in and we’re excited to see how the team looks on the field in game action.”

The Rams alumnus, who played college ball before returning home to focus on his businesses and volunteer with community-level football, said the team has been putting in “serious work” since February, and “it’s exciting that we’re getting so close” to game time.

 

Previous story
Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

Just Posted

Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove

Young Langley champs shoots under par for victory

The junior golf tour brings players back to the Lower Mainland to play next.

Langley Rams suiting up for another season

The junior football team hosts an open house Friday, ahead of the season opener.

North Langley U11 earns hardball gold

Trappers get taste of victory during weekend tournament in Abbotsford.

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

For the second time in one week, a reported dog trapped in a vehicle turned out to be a stuffed toy

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Metal work confirmed cause of wildfire near Kamloops

The cause of the Shuswap Road grass fire east of Kamloops has been confirmed.

B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City of Salmon Arm to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Most Read