Langley Rams will play Okanagan Sun at Cullen cup

Langley Rams will play the Okanagan Sun for the Cullen Cup BC Football Conference (BCFC) championship on Saturday, Nov. 13th on home field at McLeod Stadium.

Rams and Sun both won their semifinal games on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6, with the Rams downing Valley Huskers 39-8 at McLeod.

Darian Pritchard, Daniel Kubongo and Derek Best each scored touchdowns for the Rams, and Joel Klaassen scored twice.

Rams kicker Tato Ferrero Araya provided the other eight points, with one field goal and five converts.

By the end of the first, Rams had three points, at the end of the second, they were leading 32-0.

Huskers did not get on the scoreboard until the third quarter, with a touchdown by Brandon O’Connor

Meanwhile, the Sun blanked Vancouver Island raider 33-0 at Apple Bowl stadium in Kelowna.

It will be the third time in a row that Langley has made it to the Cullen cup final, which is familiar territory for coach Cory Philpot.

Philpot joined the Langley coaching staff in 2018, just in time to help the BCFC team to back-to-back Cullen Cup titles and Canadian Bowl appearances.

He took over as head coach in August of this year.

Winner of the Cullen cup will host the 2021 national semi-final game against the winner of the prairie conference of the Canadian Junior Football League on Nov. 20. The winner of that game will travel to Ontario for the Canadian Bowl on Dec. 4.

The cup takes its name from BC Football Hall of Fame member Lorne Cullen a player and coach with the Vancouver Blue Bombers

During the regular season, Rams only lost once, a 13-6 defeat by the Sun on Oct 30.

Because Okanagan didn’t win the game by a larger margin, Rams remained in top spot in the conference, giving them home field advantage going into playoffs.

Rams were responsible for the sole Sun defeat of the season, a 7-0 loss recorded at Mcleod on Sept. 19.

