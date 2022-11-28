Langley ref honoured with WHL Milestone Award

Jeff Ingram has worked more than 650 regular season games as well as 99 playoff games.

Langley referee Jeff Ingram was awarded the Western Hockey League Milestone Award in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Giants)

WHL Senior Director, Officiating, Kevin Muench made the presentation in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Jeff on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Jeff for his remarkable service to our League over the past 14 seasons.”

Ingram, a Walnut Grove resident who skated in his first career WHL regular season games during the 2009-10 season. He has worked more than 650 regular season games as well as 99 WHL playoff games.

Ingram has served as an official during six WHL championship series, most recently in 2022. He has also represented the WHL at two Memorial Cups, including 2016 and 2018.

During the 2019-20 season, Ingram was recognized for his outstanding efforts when he was awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL’s Top Official.

At the time, Ingram said over the years, he has learned not to take the heat personally when he is on the ice, that the ire is directed at his uniform, not him.

It’s advice he passes on to novices in the profession.

“The toughest part for young officials starting out an early age is the pressure they get and the abuse they take,” Ingram said.

Internationally, Ingram worked the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship as well as the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship.

