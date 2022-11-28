Langley referee Jeff Ingram was awarded the Western Hockey League Milestone Award in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Giants)

Langley referee Jeff Ingram was awarded the Western Hockey League Milestone Award in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Giants)

Langley ref honoured with WHL Milestone Award

Jeff Ingram has worked more than 650 regular season games as well as 99 playoff games.

Langley referee Jeff Ingram has received the Western Hockey League Milestone Award.

WHL Senior Director, Officiating, Kevin Muench made the presentation in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Jeff on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Jeff for his remarkable service to our League over the past 14 seasons.”

Ingram, a Walnut Grove resident who skated in his first career WHL regular season games during the 2009-10 season. He has worked more than 650 regular season games as well as 99 WHL playoff games.

Ingram has served as an official during six WHL championship series, most recently in 2022. He has also represented the WHL at two Memorial Cups, including 2016 and 2018.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

During the 2019-20 season, Ingram was recognized for his outstanding efforts when he was awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL’s Top Official.

At the time, Ingram said over the years, he has learned not to take the heat personally when he is on the ice, that the ire is directed at his uniform, not him.

It’s advice he passes on to novices in the profession.

“The toughest part for young officials starting out an early age is the pressure they get and the abuse they take,” Ingram said.

Internationally, Ingram worked the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship as well as the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Ingram, Surrey’s Mills honoured with BCHL awards

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

Just Posted

Langley referee Jeff Ingram was awarded the Western Hockey League Milestone Award in a ceremony prior to Sunday’s (Nov. 27) game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Giants)
Langley ref honoured with WHL Milestone Award

People dropped by throughout the afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Murray Creek Ranch to drop off toys for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. It was the second annual Magic of Christmas Brad McPherson Memorial Toy Drive, which included pony rides and visits with Santa. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Memorial toy drive more than doubles donations

Condos under construction in Langley. Backyards not included. (Langley Advance Times files)
PAINFUL TRUTH: The death of the backyard is coming soon

Langley’s Christian Life Assembly is using some of its land to build an affordable housing project which is expected to open in the spring of 2024. A local letter writer is concerned that governments are not ensuring enough housing is being built for seniors on fixed incomes, the working poor, and others with limited means. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Canadian society not ensuring housing for its most vulernable, Langley man says

Pop-up banner image