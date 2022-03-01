Langley Riverman netminder Jameson Kaine named BCHL player of the week

Won all three of his starts the week after being thrust into the starting role

Langley Rivermen goaltender Jameson Kaine was one of three BCHL players named Stars of the Week. (file)

After a week of wins, Langley Rivermen goaltender Jameson Kaine was named one of three BCHL Stars of the Week.

Kaine won all three of his starts the week after being thrust into the starting role, stopping 116 of 121 shots to give himself a .959 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average over that stretch.

On a Tuesday night start, Feb 15, the North Vancouver native made 36 saves and only let in two goals as the Rivermen held on for a 3-2 win against the Surrey Eagles. He was two seconds away from only having a single blemish in the game, but surrendered a goal at 19:58 of the third.

On Friday, Feb. 18 in the first of back-to-back road dates with the Powell River Kings, Kaine was nearly perfect, allowing just one goal in a 2-1 Rivermen overtime victory in which he stopped 40 of 41 shots. He was named the first star of the game.

The 18-year-old netminder was back in the crease again on Saturday night, Feb. 19, making another 40 saves and keeping his team in the game as they rallied for a dramatic comeback. The Rivermen were down 2-0 early in the third when they erupted for three straight goals and took their third straight decision by a 3-2 final.

Kaine now has a .922 save percentage, which is the fifth best mark in the BCHL. He owns a record of 13-4-2 and a goals-against average of 2.63.

Rivermen, who have clinched a spot in the playoffs, currently led the BCHL Coastal standings, ahead of Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Chilliwack Chiefs.

Their next home games at George Preston arena are set for Tuesday, Mar. 1 against Surrey at 7:15 p.m., and Friday, March 3 against Coquitlam, also at 7:15 p.m.

