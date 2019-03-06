Langley Rivermen will have another opportunity Thursday to oust the Chilliwack Chiefs following Tuesday’s defeat. File photo

Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs face at least one more game

Chiefs avoid BCHL playoff elimination with road win at Langley

Chilliwack Chiefs spoiled dreams of a playoff sweep by the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night, staving off elimination with a 2-1 win at the George Preston Arena before nearly 900 fans.

Matteo Pecchia was the lone Langley goal scorer, slipping a shot behind the goalie to record his first of the postseason.

Rivermen pressed hard in the final frame, putting goalie Braedon Fleming on the bench for an extra attacker in the final minute, but the Chiefs weathered the storm.

Fleming was named second star of the game.

Trappers defenceman Jake Livingstone was named the Fortis BC “energy player of the game.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen aim for playoff sweep

All the scoring in Tuesday’s game came in the second period.

After a goal-free first period, Chiefs forward Brett Willits opened the scoring at 2:35 of the second, scoring on a Chilliwack power play.

Three Cheifs defencemen worked together for the second goal at 7:07, with Max Wutzke and Mitch Andres assisting Nathan Kelly.

Still trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Chiefs will come home to Chilliwack for game five against the Rivermen on Thursday, knowing they need three straight wins to stay alive.

– with files from Erick Welsh, Black Press Media

Previous story
B.C. rink in position to advance at Brier
Next story
U14 soccer team take top spot in league championships

Just Posted

U14 soccer team take top spot in league championships

Aldergrove youth soccer team return from the coastal league championships with a gold medal.

Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs face at least one more game

Chiefs avoid BCHL playoff elimination with road win at Langley

VIDEO: Langley Trappers take lead in series against Delta

Team has two wins and one loss in the PJHL second round playoff series

Why the W.C. Blair pool was shutdown for four weeks

Warranty work is being carried out on newly-added features, Township manager says

Trees pay tribute to Langley Rotarian, volunteer

A Celebration of life set for March 16 for David Truman

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read