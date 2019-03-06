Langley Rivermen and Chilliwack Chiefs face at least one more game

Langley Rivermen will have another opportunity Thursday to oust the Chilliwack Chiefs following Tuesday’s defeat. File photo

Chilliwack Chiefs spoiled dreams of a playoff sweep by the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night, staving off elimination with a 2-1 win at the George Preston Arena before nearly 900 fans.

Matteo Pecchia was the lone Langley goal scorer, slipping a shot behind the goalie to record his first of the postseason.

Rivermen pressed hard in the final frame, putting goalie Braedon Fleming on the bench for an extra attacker in the final minute, but the Chiefs weathered the storm.

Fleming was named second star of the game.

Trappers defenceman Jake Livingstone was named the Fortis BC “energy player of the game.”

All the scoring in Tuesday’s game came in the second period.

After a goal-free first period, Chiefs forward Brett Willits opened the scoring at 2:35 of the second, scoring on a Chilliwack power play.

Three Cheifs defencemen worked together for the second goal at 7:07, with Max Wutzke and Mitch Andres assisting Nathan Kelly.

Still trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Chiefs will come home to Chilliwack for game five against the Rivermen on Thursday, knowing they need three straight wins to stay alive.

– with files from Erick Welsh, Black Press Media