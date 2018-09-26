Langley Rivermen’s forward Ethan Leyh potted 2 goals in the 4-2 victory over Merritt on Saturday in Chilliwack. (Langley Rivermen photo/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Rivermen bring home two wins in Bauer showcase

Langley’s junior A hockey team earned victories over Trail and Merritt this weekend in Chilliwack.

Langley Rivermen finished the Bauer BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack this past weekend with two wins to their credit.

The junior A hockey team won 4-1 against Trail and 4-2 over Merritt.

It started Friday, when they had what the team called a “fantastic total team showing” knocking off the Smoke Eaters from Trail.

Then “Saturday was a showcase of a different kind,” said the team, posting a summary of the weekend action. “The Rivermen penalty kill was put to task 10 times before the final buzzer against the Merritt Centennials.”

Langley’s Ethan Leyh opened up the games scoring with a shot on goal that beat goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

Moments later Trevor Ayre made it 2-0 Rivermen.

Despite having 12 shots on goal and four power plays late in the first, the surging Centennials attack was thwarted by goaltender Braedon Fleming.

“Fleming has been brilliant this season so far, ensuring that second chance opportunities are limited with his excellent rebound control,” the Rivermen said.

In the second period, the Cents would get the power play goal they were seeking when Nick Granowicz beat Fleming in front of the goal going blocker side.

Christian Sabin tied the game at two with just under a minute left in what was a period controlled by the Centennials, outshooting Langley 24-13 through two periods.

A fast-paced third period had both teams getting some very good scoring chances and it was a matter of time before someone struck first.

That someone would be Leyh, with his second of the night after a “nifty drop pass from Stephenson left him alone with time to victimize Vincent Duplessis over the blocker giving the Rivermen their lead back again.”

With an net empty, the Centennials put on as much pressure as they could while on the power play in the games final moments, when Tanner Versluis did the work of “a yeoman” scoring an empty netter to finish off Merritt.

While Merritt’s four-game winning streak was halted, the beginnings of a Rivermen streak may have just begun.

The “very successful” Bauer BCHL Showcase for Langley, winning both games, making our record now 4-2-0.

They play in Coquitlam Friday, then take on Prince George Saturday at home in The Lodge at George Preston Recreation Centre.

Tickets for home games can be purchased at the George Preston Recreation Centre’s Lodge box office 45 minutes before puck drop, by calling 604-229-2352, or by emailing tickets@langleyrivermen.com.

