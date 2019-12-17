Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell to play 15th annual CJHL prospects game

One of eight BCHL players to make Team West roster

Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell will play in the 15th annual CJHL Prospects Game (file)

Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell is on the roster for the 15th annual CJHL Prospects Game, one of eight BCHL players who will be participating for Team West.

Helliwell was listed as one of the “players to watch” on NHL Central Scouting’s recent list.

The game takes place Jan. 14 in Hamilton, Ont. and will see Team West take on Team East in a battle of the top draft-eligible prospects in the CJHL.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to all of those players who have earned their selection to compete in the 2020 CJHL Prospects Game in Hamilton,” said CJHL President Brent Ladds. “We’d also like to acknowledge and recognize NHL Central Scouting for their substantial efforts in helping formalize the Team East and Team West rosters.”

Other BCHL players who made the roster include:

Goaltender

Jackson Glassford (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)

Defencemen

Trey Taylor (Vernon Vipers)

Forwards

Ethan Bowen (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Kyler Kovich (Nanaimo Clippers)

Luke Mylymok (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Danny Weight (Penticton Vees)

Luc Wilson (Cowichan Valley Capitals)

Several players who took part in last year’s CJHL Prospects Game were drafted at the NHL Entry Draft in June, including Alex Newhook (Colorado Avalanche – 1st Round), Alexander Campbell (Nashville Predators – 3rd Round), Layton Ahac (Vegas Golden Knights – 3rd Round), Harrison Blaisdell (Winnipeg Jets – 5th Round), Kevin Wall (Carolina Hurricanes – 6th Round) and Massimo Rizzo (Carolina Hurricanes – 7th Round).

