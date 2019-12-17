Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell will play in the 15th annual CJHL Prospects Game (file)

Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell to play 15th annual CJHL prospects game

One of eight BCHL players to make Team West roster

Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell is on the roster for the 15th annual CJHL Prospects Game, one of eight BCHL players who will be participating for Team West.

Helliwell was listed as one of the “players to watch” on NHL Central Scouting’s recent list.

READ ALSO: Two Langley Rivermen invited to try out for Team Canada West

READ ALSO: Langley Rivermen sink Vipers

The game takes place Jan. 14 in Hamilton, Ont. and will see Team West take on Team East in a battle of the top draft-eligible prospects in the CJHL.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to all of those players who have earned their selection to compete in the 2020 CJHL Prospects Game in Hamilton,” said CJHL President Brent Ladds. “We’d also like to acknowledge and recognize NHL Central Scouting for their substantial efforts in helping formalize the Team East and Team West rosters.”

Other BCHL players who made the roster include:

Goaltender

Jackson Glassford (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)

Defencemen

Trey Taylor (Vernon Vipers)

Forwards

Ethan Bowen (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Kyler Kovich (Nanaimo Clippers)

Luke Mylymok (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Danny Weight (Penticton Vees)

Luc Wilson (Cowichan Valley Capitals)

Several players who took part in last year’s CJHL Prospects Game were drafted at the NHL Entry Draft in June, including Alex Newhook (Colorado Avalanche – 1st Round), Alexander Campbell (Nashville Predators – 3rd Round), Layton Ahac (Vegas Golden Knights – 3rd Round), Harrison Blaisdell (Winnipeg Jets – 5th Round), Kevin Wall (Carolina Hurricanes – 6th Round) and Massimo Rizzo (Carolina Hurricanes – 7th Round).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grey Cup rematch highlights opening week of 2020 CFL schedule

Just Posted

Court challenge aims to remove mayor, councillors in Langley Township

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

One injured while trying to repossess vehicle in Walnut Grove

Police arrest alleged attacker and seize weapon

Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell to play 15th annual CJHL prospects game

One of eight BCHL players to make Team West roster

Dinah Washington tribute closes out Jazz in the Fort – and the 2010s – with New Year’s Eve concert

Jayleen Stonehouse will perform at Fort Langley’s Mangia e’ Scappa restaurant on Dec. 31

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

North Delta elementary school hit with racist graffiti twice in a week

Someone painted lewd and racist messages on a portions of the school’s wall on Dec. 12 and 15

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Most Read