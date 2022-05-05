Langley Rivermen eliminated from BCHL playoffs

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

After a 6-1 loss on Wednesday, May 4, the Langley Rivermen were officially eliminated from the Shaw BCHL Playoffs.

Playing at home ground, Langley opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection goal by Riley Wallack, but Nanaimo got a shorthanded goal from Daniells and a power-play marker from Waters before the end of the frame to take a 2-1 lead.

The Clippers built on that lead in the second stanza when Keighan Gerrie and Daniells both scored and the team finished things off with a Waters empty-netter and a Charles Tardif marker in the third to make it 6-1.

A pair of 6-1 games on Wednesday completed sweeps in both conference finals, which means Penticton and Nanaimo will battle for the 2022 Fred Page Cup. Here are the highlights in #BCHLTonight!#BCHL | #BCHLPlayoffs | @ChevroletCanada pic.twitter.com/9nAy5ESpwN — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) May 5, 2022

Brody Waters and Kai Daniells each scored a pair of goals, while Cooper Black continued his run of excellence in the playoffs, making 31 saves on 32 shots in game 4 of the Coastal Conference Finals to advance to the championship series.

Black’s performance in net boosts his save percentage to a BCHL Playoffs best .953 and sees his goals-against average drop to 1.54, tied for the league lead.

Nanaimo forward Waters was named first star of the game. His team is yet to drop a game this postseason, going a perfect 12-0 through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Their win sets up a matchup against the Penticton Vees in a battle of two teams who have lost a combined one game all postseason.

