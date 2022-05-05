Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Langley Rivermen eliminated from BCHL playoffs

A 6-1 defeat against Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday

After a 6-1 loss on Wednesday, May 4, the Langley Rivermen were officially eliminated from the Shaw BCHL Playoffs.

Playing at home ground, Langley opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection goal by Riley Wallack, but Nanaimo got a shorthanded goal from Daniells and a power-play marker from Waters before the end of the frame to take a 2-1 lead.

RELATED: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen on verge of being eliminated following OT loss

The Clippers built on that lead in the second stanza when Keighan Gerrie and Daniells both scored and the team finished things off with a Waters empty-netter and a Charles Tardif marker in the third to make it 6-1.

Brody Waters and Kai Daniells each scored a pair of goals, while Cooper Black continued his run of excellence in the playoffs, making 31 saves on 32 shots in game 4 of the Coastal Conference Finals to advance to the championship series.

Black’s performance in net boosts his save percentage to a BCHL Playoffs best .953 and sees his goals-against average drop to 1.54, tied for the league lead.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen win first round of BCHL playoffs

Nanaimo forward Waters was named first star of the game. His team is yet to drop a game this postseason, going a perfect 12-0 through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Their win sets up a matchup against the Penticton Vees in a battle of two teams who have lost a combined one game all postseason.

.

