Langley Rivermen force exhibition game into overtime before 2-1 loss

The Langley Rivermen kept the Coquitlam Express scoreless in the first period and was first on the scoreboard in period two but the Express took the win in overtime.

Kalen Szeto opened the scoring midway through the second period. The Express ended to third period by making the tie, forcing the exhibition game into overtime.

The teams were playing during week two of the BC Hockey League (BCHL) extended exhibition schedule.

The Express and Rivermen met up Friday evening when Coquitlam enjoyed a blowout 6-0, including three times with a man advantage.

They then came to Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for the Saturday game when the result was 2-1.

RIV GOAL! 🚨

Kalen Szeto opens the scoring mid way through the second period! #RivNation pic.twitter.com/ebje57NAnI — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) October 11, 2020

Coquitlam’s Jeremy Hanzel scored the winner 3:28 into overtime after teammate Cooper Connell scored up the game 1-1 with only 1:45 left in the game.

The league has imposed stringent restrictions on the season so people have to follow the games online. That is expected to continue to at least Dec. 1 when the league embarks on a shortened regular season. There may be an opportunity for spectators to return to the arena, a decision that will be made by health experts.

