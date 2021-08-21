Langley Rivermen forward identified as one of three victims of fatal crash

All were former Delta Hockey Academy players

Langley Rivermen forward Ronin Sharma was one of three people killed in a single-vehicle crash, the team confirmed Saturday. (file)

Langley Rivermen second-year forward Ronin Sharma, 16, was one of three young hockey players killed in a single-vehicle crash in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 21, the team has confirmed.

In a statement describing the news as “deeply devastating,” the BCHL team expressed “our deepest and sincerest condolences” to the Sharma family.

“Today, we lost a young man who made each and every one of our lives better as well as brighter every day he came to play the game we all love.”

“We will miss you, Ronin. May you rest in peace.”

The statement also expressed condolences to the families of the other two players, who have been identified as Caleb Reimer, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17.

All three had played with with Delta Hockey Academy.

Reimer had signed with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In a Sept. 2020 profile posted to the BCHL Network website, Sharma was described as a “big bodied forward” at 6’3” and 178 lbs.

Prior to signing with Langley, while playing for the Delta Academy Elite E15s in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Sharma tallied 17 goals and 26 assists over 36 games.

The article quoted an eager Sharma saying it was “very exciting news” when he was signed by the Rivermen.

“I know it’s going to be a big jump [but] I feel I am ready to play in this league and will compete in every chance I am given.”

Say ?? to another one of our fantastic forwards! Ronin Sharma joins the Riv for his rookie year and hails from Surrey, B.C. Hockey isn’t Ronin’s only skill though, he actually used to play basketball as well! Welcome to the Riv Ronin!!! ??#RivNation pic.twitter.com/bOA3iTHowU — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) December 3, 2020

A Rivermen welcome-to-the-team post noted that Sharma used to play basketball.

At 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Surrey RCMP, along with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service, responded to a report of a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the 16000-block of 104th Avenue.

Three occupants were found dead at the scene by arriving emergency crews, according to a Surrey RCMP report.

Cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

