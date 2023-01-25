Langley Rivermen, seen here in action in December, will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip on home ice at George Preston arena, a Throwback Thursday event (Jan. 26). (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Rivermen, seen here in action in December, will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip on home ice at George Preston arena, a Throwback Thursday event (Jan. 26). (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Three games in three days, no wins

Langley Rivermen will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip when they return to home ice at George Preston arena, this Thursday, Jan. 26.

Their BCHL schedule saw the Junior A team travel to three different arenas in as many days, beginning Friday, Jan. 13 with a 5-0 blanking by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, a 5-2 loss in Victoria the next day, and a 3-2 defeat in Nanaimo the day after that.

That was after a 3-1 win at home against Trail Smoke Eaters on Jan. 7.

Rivermen are currently eighth in the nine-team BCHL coastal conference

Thursday’s game against Chilliwack Chiefs will be a Throwback Thursday in recognition of the team history, with all tickets $5 and available online , with players wearing retro Langley Thunder jerseys again.

In Langley, over the years, various versions of the team have been known as the Langley Lords, Langley Canadians, Langley Eagles, Langley Thunder, Langley Hornets, Langley Chiefs and, currently, Langley Rivermen.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen wrap up year with a loss at home

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLLangleyLangley Rivermen

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Western Golf Expo debuting in Abbotsford
Next story
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency

Just Posted

Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times) Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crumbling Old Yale Road in Murrayville could get upgrade in 2024

Langley Rivermen, seen here in action in December, will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip on home ice at George Preston arena, a Throwback Thursday event (Jan. 26). (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Township of Langley mayor Eric Woodward, Cloverdale–Langley City MP John Aldag, and Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 announcement of $2.86 in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence in both communities. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Federal fund provides $2.86 million to fight gang and gun violence in Langley area

In a Jan. 23 interview, Ishtar executive director Maureen Berlin, told the Langley Advance Times she is ‘100 per cent confident’ there will soon be an announcement about much-needed second-stage housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Second-stage housing for women and children will be opened in Langley, society says