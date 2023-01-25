Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Langley Rivermen will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip when they return to home ice at George Preston arena, this Thursday, Jan. 26.
Their BCHL schedule saw the Junior A team travel to three different arenas in as many days, beginning Friday, Jan. 13 with a 5-0 blanking by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, a 5-2 loss in Victoria the next day, and a 3-2 defeat in Nanaimo the day after that.
That was after a 3-1 win at home against Trail Smoke Eaters on Jan. 7.
Rivermen are currently eighth in the nine-team BCHL coastal conference
Thursday’s game against Chilliwack Chiefs will be a Throwback Thursday in recognition of the team history, with all tickets $5 and available online , with players wearing retro Langley Thunder jerseys again.
In Langley, over the years, various versions of the team have been known as the Langley Lords, Langley Canadians, Langley Eagles, Langley Thunder, Langley Hornets, Langley Chiefs and, currently, Langley Rivermen.
