Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe named stars of the week by BCHL

Langley Rivermen players Riley Wallack (left) and Tyler Schleppe were named BCHL players of the week.(Langley Rivermen)

Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe, the first and second highest-scoring Langley Rivermen players, have been named BCHL stars of the week.

Wallack was named one of three league stars on Feb. 1.

The 6’6” centre from Semihamoo finished his week with four goals and four assists for eight points to help Langley to three straight wins.

On Wednesday, Jan 26 the 20-year-old had two assists in the Rivermen’s 4-2 win over the Coquitlam Express.

Friday, Jan 28 against the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Wallack had another two points, including the game-tying goal with 35 seconds left in the third period in his team’s eventual 3-2 overtime win.

In a rematch with Cowichan on Saturday, the South Surrey, B.C. product notched his first-career BCHL hat trick and also chipped in with an assist for a four-point evening and first-star honours.

Wallack leads the Rivermen with 19 goals and 40 points on the year, both of which put him in the top-15 in the league.

Schleppe was named one of three stars on Jan. 21.

The 6’4” 20-year-old forward from Vancouver tied for the BCHL lead in goals the previous week with three over his two games played.

Schleppe opened the scoring for the Rivermen in the first game of their Island road tip on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Nanaimo Clippers with a goal less than five minutes into the first period. He scored again late in the frame and that would hold up as the game-winning marker. He was named first star.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, in an afternoon contest with the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Schleppe found the net again, scoring the Rivermen’s second goal of the game and giving his team a lead they would not relinquish as they skated to the 6-2 win. He earned second star of the game.

Schleppe now has 13 goals in 25 games this year, second most on his team, as well as 23 points, which ties him for second in Rivermen scoring.

Rivermen currently lead the BCHL Coastal conference ahead of the second-place Nanaimo clippers and Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Their next home game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at George Preston at 7:15 pm against The Coquitlam Express.

Langley has won five of their last six games against Coquitlam.

