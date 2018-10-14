Langley Rugby’s Jessica Paulus heads for the Bayside goal during Saturday’s game. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley Rugby women take out Bayside Sharks

Three-game home series at Langley playing field

It was a great weekend for the Langley Rugby Tier B women’s team, who won a convincing 64-10 victory over the rival Bayside Sharks from White Rock – South Surrey in Saturday morning play at the Langley Rugby Club field on Crush Crescent.

It was the start of a three-game series against Bayside.

The visiting Division 2 Bayside men won 41-29, extending their winning streak to four and ending the Langley streak at three.

The Bayside Division 3 men won 3-2, ending their winless streak while extending Langley’s run of losses.

Action continued Sunday with u14, U16 and U19 boys’ action.

Langley Rugby is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Celebrating 50 years with a blowout

Since it was founded, the club has grown to include multiple teams ranging from minis (five and up), to junior boys and girls, women, and two squads of senior men.

Langley has won several league and provincial championships and many Langley Rugby players have gone on to play for regional, provincial and national teams.


