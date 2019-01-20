Langley runner nominated for B.C. university athlete of the year

Regan Yee was surprised and delighted to learn she has been nominated for B.C. university athlete of the year.

She didn’t know until she was contacted by Black Press, because when she saw the email about the award, she didn’t open it, figuring it wouldn’t apply to her.

But it did, and the multiple gold-medal winning champion from Trinity Western University in Langley is modest about her accomplishments.

”I am incredibly honoured to be one of the top three nominees for this award,” Yee said.

“I’ve been really lucky in terms of having the right coach and the right training partners over my university career, and it seems that in my final year I was also able to capitalize on the right opportunities, so I just feel very fortunate. “

READ MORE: TWU runner Yee wins Portland Track Festival

University Athlete of the year is one of 18 award categories to be presented at the upcoming 53rd Annual Sport BC Awards Ceremony and Gala dinner set for March 13 in Vancouver, which will recognize B.C.’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, and officials.

Each finalist was nominated by their provincial or sport organization, high school, college or university.

“The nominees for the 2019 Sport B.C. athlete of the year awards represent 25 sports and 16 various cities who are all representative of the strength and depth of sport development in our province over the last 53 years,” said president and CEO of Sport B.C. Rob Newman.

An additional six awards will be presented at the ceremony including the Best of B.C., KidSport BC community champion, Harry Jerome comeback , Daryl Thompson lifetime achievement award and In Her Footsteps honourees.