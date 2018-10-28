Trinity Western’s Jouen Chang won the junior girls title at the BC Championships. Supplied

Langley runner wins junior girls title at the BC Championships

TWU’s Jouen Chang will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships

Trinity Western’s Jouen Chang won the junior girls title at the BC Championships at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27).

With her win, the Langley runner will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships Nov. 24.

Chang finished the six kilometre circuit in 20:26 to top the field, while teammate Kayla Weltzin. also from Langley, was sixth in the junior race, finishing in 24:16.

“I think we had some positive results today,” said TWU assistant coach, cross country and middle distance, David Jackson.

“It was great to see Jouen win the junior girls championship. I think everyone is looking forward to this next two weeks to ease off and get ready for the U SPORTS championships.”

Amongst the Spartans senior women’s runners, Jennifer Shannon was TWU’s top finisher in 28:17 over eight kilometres. Joanna Williams was only 11 seconds behind Shannon, crossing in 28:28 for a 26th-place finish.

On the men’s side, another Langley runner, Nick Colyn,was fourth overall in a strong field that featured Olympian Luc Bruchet, finishing the eight kilometre race in 22:39. Teammate Caleb de Jong was seventh overall in 22:42, while James Lam from Langley was 10th in 23:08 and Tyler de Jong from Langley was 13th in 23:12.

READ ALSO: Langley runner takes UVIC Vikes Invitational

Spartans Results at the BC Championships

MEN

8K

4th – Nick Colyn – 22:39

7th – Caleb de Jong – 22:42

10th – James Lam – 23:08

13th – Tyler de Jong – 23:12

70th – Nathanael Fehringer – 26:55

72nd – Aidan Kits – 26:57

WOMEN

8K

23rd – Jennifer Shannon – 28:17

26th – Joanna Williams – 28:28

31st – Christina Sevsek – 29:11

37th – Julie Sevsek – 30:13

6K

(Junior)

1st – Jouen Chang – 20:26

6th – Kayla Weltzin – 24:16

Next up: The Spartans will prepare for the U SPORTS Championships Nov. 10 in Kingston, Ont.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Seattle serves up painful 5-1 defeat to Giants on home ice Saturday

Just Posted

Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

VIDEO: Langley residents ridding their homes of hazardous waste

A two-day collection event hosted by the Township and City of Langley saw potential record numbers.

Langley runner wins junior girls title at the BC Championships

TWU’s Jouen Chang will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships

Langley ‘I Fly For Pie’ coffee shop closes

Owners moved to Langley airport after public falling-out with Chilliwack airport

Celebration of Life for Joy Richardson on Sunday

Founder of Langley’s Spirit of the Horse Garden passed away in August

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

House fire in Hope leaves one man dead

Fire deemed not suspicious by the RCMP, coroner still investigating exact cause of death

B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Most Read