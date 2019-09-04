Regan Yee. (file)

Langley runner Yee to compete for Canada at world championships

Will compete in the 3,000 metre steeplechase

Langley Mustangs runner Regan Yee, a former Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan, will represent Canada at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar this fall.

Yee was officially named as one of 49 athletes who will don the Maple Leaf as part of the Canada’s team.

She will compete in the 3,000 metre steeplechase, with the heats set for Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. (Pacific Time) and the final set for Sept. 30 at 11:50 a.m.

The Spartan alum is the second athlete in the history of the Langley university to compete at the IAAF World Championships, following in the footsteps of Fiona Benson, who finished 17th overall in the 800m in 2015.

Yee earned the IAAF World Championship steeplechase standard earlier this year with a personal record time of 9:35.49 at the Sunset Tour at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.

She went on to finish second at the 2019 Canadian Track & Field Championships with a time of 9:40. 73.

READ MORE: Langley’s Yee wins steeplechase silver at nationals

Following that, Yee put together a fifth-place finish in her first-ever Pan American Games, crossing the line in 10:00.08.

Yee finished her Spartans career as a three-time national champion on the track, winning U SPORTS gold in in the 3000m in both 2016 and 2018 and in the 1500m in 2018.

All told, she finished her Spartans track career with five U SPORTS medals and eight Canada West medals in her five years at TWU.

In her final year, 2017-18, Yee was named TWU’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Yee also holds TWU’s indoor school records in the 800 metre (2:07.97), the 1,000 metre (2:42.99) and the 3,000 metre (8:58.29).

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Giants sign former Langley Rivermen team captain

Just Posted

Aldergrove families exhibit back-to-school elation

Shortreed Elementary students started their first few hours of classes on Tuesday

A cat walk for needy felines set for Sunday in Langley

It’s the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. 5K fundraiser at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley

Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 10

Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Vanya Shastri earns one of the top spots at pageant open only to women no taller than 5’6”

Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Two men hurt in ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Police say there are ‘no indications of a continued risk’ to the public

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

B.C. woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed

Requests to grant appeal hearing stem from Ottawa’s second approval of controversial project

Most Read