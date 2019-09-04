Langley runner Yee to compete for Canada at world championships

Will compete in the 3,000 metre steeplechase

Langley Mustangs runner Regan Yee, a former Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan, will represent Canada at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar this fall.

Yee was officially named as one of 49 athletes who will don the Maple Leaf as part of the Canada’s team.

She will compete in the 3,000 metre steeplechase, with the heats set for Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. (Pacific Time) and the final set for Sept. 30 at 11:50 a.m.

The Spartan alum is the second athlete in the history of the Langley university to compete at the IAAF World Championships, following in the footsteps of Fiona Benson, who finished 17th overall in the 800m in 2015.

Yee earned the IAAF World Championship steeplechase standard earlier this year with a personal record time of 9:35.49 at the Sunset Tour at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.

She went on to finish second at the 2019 Canadian Track & Field Championships with a time of 9:40. 73.

READ MORE: Langley’s Yee wins steeplechase silver at nationals

Following that, Yee put together a fifth-place finish in her first-ever Pan American Games, crossing the line in 10:00.08.

Yee finished her Spartans career as a three-time national champion on the track, winning U SPORTS gold in in the 3000m in both 2016 and 2018 and in the 1500m in 2018.

All told, she finished her Spartans track career with five U SPORTS medals and eight Canada West medals in her five years at TWU.

In her final year, 2017-18, Yee was named TWU’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Yee also holds TWU’s indoor school records in the 800 metre (2:07.97), the 1,000 metre (2:42.99) and the 3,000 metre (8:58.29).

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________