Langley’s Felix Allen, seen here in an undated file photo, was a member of the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Langley’s Felix Allen, seen here in an undated file photo, was a member of the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Langley runners winners at GNAC in Spokane

Felix Allen and Jordan Schmidt on SFU squad that took first in men’s distance medley relay

Two Langley runners were part of the Simon Fraser Red Leafs team that won the men’s distance medley relay on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA.

On Monday, Feb. 20, sophomore Felix Allen and junior Jordan Schmidt, with teammates Aiden Good, and Charlie Dannatt, completed the 4,000-meter race in 10 minutes 12.48 seconds, just under two seconds ahead of Western Oregon.

The DMR consists of four legs of various distances: 1,200, 400, 800, and 1,600 meters

READ ALSO: Langley’s Jordan Schmidt wins GNAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week award

Schmidt is an 800m specialist and two-time provincial champion, winning the provincial junior boys title in 2016 and the youth title the following year.

He was also part of the R.E. Mountain team which won the BC provincial cross-country championship for the first time in school history

Jordan Schmidt from Langley (centre), seen here in an undated file photo, was on the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Jordan Schmidt from Langley (centre), seen here in an undated file photo, was on the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Allen, who specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles, spent seven years of training with Langley Mustangs, starting with the track club when he was just 10 years old.

Along the way, Allen earned a multiple gold medals in provincial competitions for the 400m hurdles, and made it to Team BC in 2017, competing in nationals and earning 4th place in the country.

READ ALSO: Langley Mustangs sprinter to compete on athletics track team at Simon Fraser this fall

SFU is the only Canadian member of the American-based GNAC.

Founded in 2001, the collegiate athletic conference operates in the northwestern United States, playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division II level.

It is the only NCAA conference in any division with a Canadian university as a member.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySFUTrack and field

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes
Next story
Langley para hockey player back from national camp, excited to share learnings with local players

Just Posted

Langley’s Brendon Hurst was amongst the 32 players selected for Canada’s National Para Hockey Team NextGen development camp, held in Montreal from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 16-19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley para hockey player back from national camp, excited to share learnings with local players

Langley’s Felix Allen, seen here in an undated file photo, was a member of the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)
Langley runners winners at GNAC in Spokane

Langley Rivermen are recruiting for their spring hockey program. (Langley Advance Times file)
Hockey veterans fill coaching slate for Jr. Rivermen

Jerry Gosling, a volunteer from Langley, has been on the council of advisors for the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, for the past five years. He is also volunteering with Survey BC Seniors to help them collect data on the quality of life of seniors living at care homes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers needed to survey residents Langley long-terms care home