Langley runners winners at GNAC in Spokane

Felix Allen and Jordan Schmidt on SFU squad that took first in men’s distance medley relay

Langley’s Felix Allen, seen here in an undated file photo, was a member of the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Two Langley runners were part of the Simon Fraser Red Leafs team that won the men’s distance medley relay on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA.

On Monday, Feb. 20, sophomore Felix Allen and junior Jordan Schmidt, with teammates Aiden Good, and Charlie Dannatt, completed the 4,000-meter race in 10 minutes 12.48 seconds, just under two seconds ahead of Western Oregon.

The DMR consists of four legs of various distances: 1,200, 400, 800, and 1,600 meters

Schmidt is an 800m specialist and two-time provincial champion, winning the provincial junior boys title in 2016 and the youth title the following year.

He was also part of the R.E. Mountain team which won the BC provincial cross-country championship for the first time in school history

Jordan Schmidt from Langley (centre), seen here in an undated file photo, was on the Simon Fraser University team that won the men’s distance medley on the opening day of the 2023 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, WA on Feb. 20. (Wilson Wong, SFU)

Allen, who specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles, spent seven years of training with Langley Mustangs, starting with the track club when he was just 10 years old.

Along the way, Allen earned a multiple gold medals in provincial competitions for the 400m hurdles, and made it to Team BC in 2017, competing in nationals and earning 4th place in the country.

SFU is the only Canadian member of the American-based GNAC.

Founded in 2001, the collegiate athletic conference operates in the northwestern United States, playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division II level.

It is the only NCAA conference in any division with a Canadian university as a member.