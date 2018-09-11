Langley Saints secure win in football home opener

The team from LSS beat a AAA team from the other side of the Fraser.

The Langley Secondary Saints senior varsity football team kicked off their 2018 season with a hard-fought 7-6 win last Friday over the Mission Roadrunners

The homecoming game, the Green and Gold Bowl, was held at McLeod Athletic park, and saw the AA Saints play hard against the AAA Roadrunners under the pouring rain.

It was a defensive battle as the Saints leaning heavily on their ground game.

Senior tailback and linebacker Kori Johnson pounded the ball for 104 yards. Johnson contributed the Saints lone touchdown late in the second quarter to put the Saints ahead 7-0 going into the half, and also had several tackles on defense.

The conditions worsened in the second half, but Langley’s defense continued to hold firm, with Grade 11 defensive end Harshaad Jouhal contributing several sacks.

Mission finally cracked the scoreboard with 7:25 remaining in the game, but Langley’s defense once again stepped up and prevented the 2-point attempt, leaving the score at 7-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Grade 11 star kick returner, DB and RB Kai Danger Thomas took the ball 78 yards to the endzone, and it looked like the Saints had taken the lead. However, a penalty brought the ball all the way back to the 22 yard line, and the defensive struggle continued.

Mission regained the ball with less than two minutes remaining and managed to drive all the way to the Saints 15 yard-line. As the seconds ticked down, Mission attempted a game-winning field goal, which shot under the uprights, preserving the win for the home team as time ran out.

Langley now kicks off a stretch of road games, travelling Friday to the Island to take on #2 ranked John Barsby, a rival they have faced in the playoffs each of the past two seasons.