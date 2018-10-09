Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

By Sean Caul

Contributor

The Langley Saints senior varsity squad opened 2018 Eastern Conference play in dominant fashion, walking into rival Samuel Robertson Technical’s house and winning a decisive 34-0 victory over the Maple Ridge team.

The game was a statement win for the Langley squad, as preseason hype had placed the Samuel Roberts Titans as the #5 ranked team in the province, while the Langley boys were left out of provincial rankings.

After a quick three-and-out early by the host Titans, the Saints immediately moved down the field, and quickly set up in the Titans’ red zone thanks to a 28-yard pass from quarterback Sam Colby to Grade 11 receiver Haiden Horan.­­ Running back Kai Thomas took the ball in to put the Saints ahead 7-0, and they never looked back.

The Saints offensive line of tackle Sebastien Krezymon, guard Raphael Gould, center Brady Casson, guard Declan da Luz and tackle Dayton Boutillier were outstanding on the day, giving Colby a clean pocket which in to work and paving the way for Thomas, who ran seven times for 86 yards and a touchdown, and senior running back Kori Johnson, who carried the ball 20 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Colby also scored a TD on a quarterback sneak.

The Saints defense was also dominant on the day, with a host of players putting up big performances, as 11 different defenders contributed tackles.

F­­­ree safety Balsher Randhawa had three tackles and a 65-yard interception return which set up a Saints touchdown, while strong safety Brodie Thomas had four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Linebacker Nic Klotz forced a fumble, which was recovered by standout Grade 11 defensive end Harshaad Jouhal.

The format for BC High School Football means that every game in conference play is a big one, with overall conference record, winning percentage, and points for being tie-breakers to earn a spot in the playoffs. Teams play each conference opponent once, and with parity spread across the league, every game is essentially a must-win.

The Saints now enter into a bye due to conference opponent Pitt choosing to fold their senior program, and no AA team being willing to take a game against them. Their next home game is Friday, Oct. 18th vs the G.W. Graham Grizzlies from Chilliwack, 6 p.m. at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

The Saints will be hosting Alumni Night, in which past players who have moved on to play either college or junior football will be honored. Admission is free and the Saints encourage the community to come out and support Langley’s only high school football program.