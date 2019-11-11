Langley Secondary Saints clinch playoff spot

Saints Running back Kai Thomas (No. 24) has had an outstanding season with the Langley Secondary Saints, helping his team clinch a spot in the BC high school foot ball playoffs. (Katie Burt/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Secondary Saints senior varsity team have punched their ticket to the 2019 BC High School Football Subway Bowl playoffs, finishing the season with a 7-1 record and earning second place in the Eastern Conference.

That earned the Saints a bye to the quarter finals, which begin Saturday, Nov. 16th at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

After winning three exhibition games, the Saints opened conference play with wins against Holy Cross (46-6) and Robert Bateman (42-6).

Saints suffered their only loss of the season to rival GW Graham 21-20 on a missed last second field goal attempt that saw star running back Kai Thomas knocked out in the third quarter.

Saints recorded wins against Frank Hurt, a 31-0 shutout, and a 24-13 victory over Earl Marriot on Saturday, Nov. 2 to end the season.

The format for BC High School Football means that every game in conference play is a big one, with overall conference record, winning percentage, and points for being tie-breakers to earn a spot in the playoffs. Teams play each conference opponent once, and with parity spread across the league, every game is essentially a must-win.

Nine Saints were named as Eastern Conference All-Stars, including Thomas, Josh Goesen, Dayton Boutillier, Zach Rohan, Nolan MacLeod, Harshaad Jouhal, Jordan Bowes, Ciaran Davies, and Kaleb Reemeyer.

Thomas was named offensive MVP after finishing with 1,285 yards on 95 carries, good for 13.5 yards per carry and 183.5 yards per game, while scoring 17 touchdowns, good for the lead in both AA and AAA divisions.

Thomas won the rushing title by 486 yards despite missing a game due to injury.

