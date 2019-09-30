Langley Secondary Saints storm over AAA football opposition

The local AA team is one of the top ranked in B.C. to start the season

The Langley Secondary Saints senior varsity football team has stormed out of the gate to a 3-0 start on the season, with wins against both AA and AAA opposition.

Heading into Week 4, they have been ranked 2nd provincially and 13th nationally amongst smaller schools by different polls.

The team has built its record with a strong running-based attack, bolstered by four of the top nine rushers in AA football and arguably the top offensive line in the province, backed up by a tough, physical defense.

The Saints opened their season with a 34-6 home field win at McLeod Athletic Park vs AAA opposition Mission Secondary in the second Annual Green and Gold Bowl. Senior running back Kai Thomas was a standout on the day, rushing 13 times for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Harshaad Jouhal added 74 yards and a score on 9 carries.

Week two featured another win versus a AAA team, this time on the road against Coquitlam’s Terry Fox. The team racked up a total of 386 yards on the ground, with the offensive line completely taking over. Senior running back Trenton Warren scored two touchdowns on the day while rushing for 113, with Thomas, Jouhal and quarterback Josh Goesen all each contributing one score.

A 49-0 win at home against John Barsby from Nanaimo closed out exhibition play, this time with Goesen leading the way, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while also throwing a receiving touchdown to Jesse Tomica. The offensive line of Zack Rohan, Dayton Boutillier, Sebastien Krzymon, Declan da Luz and Nolan McLeod once again took over the game.

Thomas led all of AA football in rushing through the first three weeks, piling up 465 yards and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 17 tackles on defense. Harshaad Jouhal, Warren, and Goesen all rank in the top nine of rushing. On the defensive side, linebacker Ciaran Davies leads AA with 27 tackles, with several other players providing standout physical play.

The Saints open Conference play with a Friday Night Lights game versus Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders Friday Oct. 4th at 7 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park. Admission is free and there will be a special ceremony honoring the senior players on the team pre-game. The school encourages the public to come out and watch local high school football.

