Langley set to host NLL combine

Langley Events Centre one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Lower Mainland players looking to make an impression ahead of the National Lacrosse League will get their chance here in Langley.

The NLL announced that the Langley Events Centre will be one of five locations across North America to host a one-day combine ahead of the league’s annual draft.

It will be held Sept. 8.

The other four combines are slated for Dallas, TX (July 8), San Diego, CA (Aug. 11), Voorhees, NJ (Sept. 9) and Oakville, Ont. (Sept. 15).

The combine will consist of fitness and lacrosse testing, a practice run by NLL team coaching staffs, a game played by NLL rules, and the opportunity for teams to meet with potential draftees and free agents.

This is the first time the league has scattered the draft combine in various locations.

“The addition of these regional combines will provide a growing number of lacrosse players opportunities to be seen by our coaches and scouts, continuing to grow our player pool in both depth and talent, as we continue to expand the league,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

“This is an important step to fuel our expansion efforts and build relationships with top level players across North America.”

The combine participants and team personnel will all have full access to test results, practice and game film.

Cost to register is $240.

To register for the Langley combine, click here.


