Langley Skating Club medalists Brieanna Bright ( Bronze Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4) Isabella Zhou (Gold Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4), Mahleah Gaertner (Silver Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4). Supplied

Langley skaters harvest medals at biggest figure skating competition in B.C.

Super Series Victoria Day Competition drew over 1,000 competitors

Langley Skating club athletes have returned from the biggest figure skating competition in B.C. with a basket of medals, including five gold.

The Super Series Victoria Day Competition at the Surrey Sport and Leisure complex in Fleetwood ran from May 18 to May 20 with 1,033 participants registered and three rinks running concurrently each day.

“The girls have been working very hard over the course of the spring to get their routines ready for this competition” Langley Skating club coach Rob Woodely said.

“All the coaches are extremely happy with how everyone skated and offer our congratulations to every skater who represented the Langley Skating club so well.”

L.S.C. skaters results:

Ally Cox – Silver level in Star 1 Girls

Hannah Li – Gold level in Star 1 girls

Lizzie Park – Gold Level in Star 1 Girls

Annaliese Beckmann – Silver level in Star 2 Girls

Katie Horngren-Rhodes – Silver level in Star 2 Girls

Maya Roediger – Silver level in Star 2 Girls

Maya Towstyka – Silver level in Star 3 Girls

Tracy Zhou – Silver level in Star 3 Girls

Moriah Holmquist – 12th in Star 4 Girls 13 and Over

Sola Shiomi – Gold medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 1

Annika Cmolik – 10th in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 3

Isabella Zhou – Gold Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4

Mahleah Gaertner – Silver Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4

Brieanna Bright – Bronze Medal in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4

Elaine Chen – 8th in Star 4 Girls Under 13 Gp. 4

Lucy Zhou – Gold Medal in Star 5 Girls 13 and Over Gp. 1

Kate Boyes – 12th in Star 5 Girls 13 and Over Gp. 1 and Bronze medal in Silver Interpretive

Katrina Shmig – 14th in Pre-Juvenile Women Under 13

READ MORE: Club ready to take centre stage

READ MORE: Skaters ‘dance the night away’

