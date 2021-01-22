Langley soccer player joins Vancouver Whitecaps through 2021 MLS Superdraft

20-year-old centre back Joel Harrison joins the team with three other players

Langley resident Joel Harrison has been signed by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2021 MLS Superdraft (Vancouver Whitecaps/Special to The Star)

Langley resident Joel Harrison has been signed by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2021 MLS Superdraft.

He was also called up to Whitecaps FC 2 during the 2016 USL season, making three appearances.

Over the past four years, Harrison has played college soccer at the University of Michigan, sitting out his freshman year due to injury before making 19 starts and 28 appearances in the following two seasons, scoring one goal.

The centre back was recognized with the 2019-20 Bates/Deskins Award, given to a junior student-athlete who has achieved great success academically and has made significant contributions athletically.

Currently a senior, six-foot Harrison is eligible to return to the Wolverines to resume his final season in Ann Arbor.

Should he return to school, Whitecaps FC will retain his MLS rights.

At the international level, Harrison has played for Canada in his youth, joining the program initially through a U-15 camp before featuring for the U-18 side in El Salvador in 2016.

Forward David Egbo and right back Javain were chosen in the first round, with midfielder Eric Iloski picked alongside Harrison in the second round.

