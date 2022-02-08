Langley speed skaters recovering from BC Winter Games cancellation

A virtual race to make up for missing the games and an in-person short track meet are pending

Skater Ryley Merson of the Langley Blades qualified for the BC Winter Games, only to see them cancelled (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four Langley Blades Speed Skating Club members were preparing to head to Vernon and the 2022 B.C. Winter Games when the event was cancelled last month due to COVID-19.

Skaters Rachael Butt and Ryley Merson, along with young officials Darwin Havelka, and Theory Havelka were members of the 12-person Zone 3 contingent, which included skaters, young officials, and coaches from Matsqui, Mission, Sardis and Ridge Meadows.

Theory Havelka of the Langley Blades (left) and Finn Ludemann (centre) of Ridge Meadows racers qualified as young officials for the Zone 3 contingent at the BC Winter Games, while Langley Blades skater Rachael Butt (right) qualified as a competitor. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Zone 3 rep Lisa Butt said the issue wasn’t the potential hazard posed by the sports as much as it was the accommodations, with hundreds of young athletes in close quarters.

“We weren’t surprised,” Butt recalled.

Butt said the news was especially disappointing because winning a berth at the games had been a struggle, with exactly three qualifying events in Langley, Mission and Equimalt.

“I’ve had more than a few parents say, what’s the point?,” Butt told the Langley Advance Times.

“I say, there’s next year. There’s the fun factor.”

There will be a virtual version of the BC Winter Games competition, where those who missed out on racing in Vernon will compete in an online zone challenge, with competitors submitting videos of 200 metre time trials, and final results announced Sunday, Feb. 27.

There is also the B.C. Short Track Championships in Richmond March 13-14

Skaters from across BC will challenge one another to claim the provincial title, with eligible skates qualifying for the Canadian Youth Short Track Championships West.

“They’re [Zone 3 skaters] setting their sights on that,” Butt said.

Langley and other Fraser Valley Clubs will be hosting open houses during the Olympics.

An initiative from Speed Skating Canada, it allows the general public to come to the rink, learn about and try speed skating, for free.

Participants can borrow speed skates while supplies last or bring their own hockey or figure skates.

Helmets are mandatory on the ice.

Vaccine passports are required to attend and masks must be worn while off the ice.

The Langley open house will be held at Langley Sportsplex on Friday, Feb 18 at 6:30 p.m.

