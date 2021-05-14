Langley sprinter Jordan Jacobs named to GNAC all-academic team

Langley sprinter Jordan Jacobs was named to the 2020-21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Team. (file)

Langley sprinter Jordan Jacobs has won many athletic awards, but her latest honour was challenging in a different way.

To be named to the 2020-21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Women’s Track and Field All-Academic Team, presented by Barnes & Noble College, student-athletes must be a sophomore or greater, have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.2 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

There were 11 athletes at Simon Fraser University who met those standards and who were named to the GNAC list on Tuesday, May 11.

Among them, Jacobs, a health science student who plans to become a paediatrician, and has maintained a 3.22 GPA.

It is not the first time Jacobs has been acknowledged for both academic as well her athletic excellence.

The Walnut Grove student was a 2019 winner of a Langley SASSY (Service Above Self” Student Youth) award for Sports Leadership.

Jacobs, who came from a track and field background, was identified as a potential Olympic athlete in rugby, and ended up representing Canada on the national team, all while keeping her grades high.

As a Grade 11 Walnut Grove Secondary student, Jacobs was one of only six athlete picked from more than 2,100 people to train with Rugby Canada as a potential Olympic contender.

At the time, she said track and field remained her favourite sport.

A Fraser Valley zone champion in both the 100-metre and 200-metre, Jacobs was a key member of the first ever Senior Girls BC Provincial Championship banner for Walnut Grove.

As a part of the 4×400 team, she won a gold medal and holds personal best times of 12.59 in the 100-metre and 25.59 in the 200-metre.

When she signed with SFU, she cited the university’s “reputation in track and as Canada’s only NCAA team.”

SFU is the only Canadian member of the American-based GNAC.

Founded in 2001, the collegiate athletic conference operates in the northwestern United States, playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division II level.

It is the only NCAA conference in any division with a Canadian university as a member.

