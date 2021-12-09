Langley swim team shatters provincial relay record

Members of the team also recorded multiple individual wins at Victoria meet

LOSC women’s 15 and over relay team of (left to right) Madisen Jacques, Katelyn Schroder, Sienna Harder, and Leila Fack set a new provincial record in the 200m medley relay at the Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held Dec. 3-5 in Victoria with a time of 1:55.21. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A team from the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) has set a new provincial record.

The women’s 15 and over relay team of Madisen Jacques , Katelyn Schroder, Sienna Harder, and Leila Fack established a new provincial mark in the 200m medley relay at the Christmas Cracker Swim Meet held Dec. 3-5 in Victoria, with a time of 1:55.21.

They were part of a Langley contingent that competed against more than 400 swimmers from across B.C. and Alberta.

Zachary Haw, LOSC assistant head coach, was thrilled with the results, calling the win a “testament to the work Langley has been doing [in developing swimmers].”

Langley swim club competitors generally had a good meet with multiple podium appearances.

LOSC’s Alexandru Velicico, 13, was first in all eight of his events; the 200m freestyle 50m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 800m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

In addition to shattering the relay record, Fack, Schroder, Harder and Jacques also excelled in individual events.

READ ALSO: Three firsts for LOSC swimmer Leilani Fack

Fack, 15, placed first in all seven of her events; 50m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 400m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Schroder, 16, won five events; 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, and 200m backstroke.

Harder, 15, won the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

Jacques, 16, placed first in the 200m butterfly.

READ ALSO: A record-breaking showing by Langley swimmer

Danny Park, 13, won the 1500m freestyle, 400m individual medley, 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly.

Finn Parr, 15, placed first in the 200m freestyle and in the 800m freestyle.

Jihoon Bae, 14, won the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle with a time of 2:00.26.

Aiden Erickson, 16, placed first in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

Gracie Maryschak, 16, won the 400m individual medley.

George Matheos , 17, placed first in the 800m freestyle.

The women’s 15 and over relay team of Katelyn Schroder, Madisen Jacques, Gracie Maryschak and Leila Fack won the 200m freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.55 and broke a Langley Olympians Club record, and the 13-14 Relay Team of Olivia Losacco, Macey Larson, Samantha Burwell and Makayden Suen won the 200m freestyle relay.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

LangleySwimming