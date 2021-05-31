Lelia Fack broke two provincial records competing for the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) at the Spartan CSI Pacific Athletes Meet in Chilliwack on May 22 and 23. (file)

Langley swimmer breaks two provincial records at Chilliwack meet

First non-virtual swim competition since March of 2020

Lelia Fack’s first non-virtual swim meet since March of 2020 proved to be a memorable one.

Fack, 14, broke two provincial records competing for the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) at the Spartan CSI Pacific Athletes Meet in Chilliwack on May 22 and 23, taking first in the Women’s 50m freestyle, where she set a new club record and a new 13-14 provincial record with a best time of 25.56, breaking Jessica Luo’s 2017 record by 0.37.

Fack also set a new women’s 100 13-14 yrs freestyle provincial record with a time of 55.96, just beating the previous record set by Alex Gabor in 2007 by a margin of 0.01.

Fack also placed first in the mixed 50m butterfly with a time of 27.46, and second in the mixed 50 freestyle with a time of 25.56.

She was one of five LOSC athletes who participated in the Chilliwack meet that welcomed seven teams within the Lower Mainland.

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers placed first overall and reached the podium in 11 events:

Hugh McNeill, 17, placed in four events, first in the mixed 100m backstroke, mixed 100m freestyle and mixed 200m backstroke. He also placed second in the mixed 200m freestyle.

Aiden Erickson, 16, placed second in the mixed 400m freestyle.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians dominate national Race Again challenge

Bailey Herbert, 18, placed third in the mixed 100m breaststroke and fourth in the mixed 400 individual medley.

Katelyn Schroeder, 15, placed fourth in the mixed 100m backstroke.

Among the rules governing the Chilliwack meet, masks were mandatory at any point the athletes were out of the water, no spectators were allowed on the pool deck, and warm up and warm down lanes were limited to four swimmers per lane.

READ ALSO: Records fall as Langley Olympic Swim Club members resume training

LOSC coach Brian Metcalfe noted two clubs in B.C. have now successfully held “safe and successful”events in May, and the LOSC hopes to be able hold their own swim meet soon with the permission of the Township of Langley.

Lelia Fack broke two provincial records competing for the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) at the Spartan CSI Pacific Athletes Meet in Chilliwack on May 22 and 23. (file)
Most Read