Langley swimmer joins national team

Hillary Metcalfe is off to Italy next month with Team Canada

Langley swimmer Hillary Metcalfe has earned a spot on Team Canada to compete at the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy next month.

The competition is held every two years in a different host city – bringing together thousands of student athletes from more than 60 countries.

Metcalfe, a team member of the UBC Thunderbirds swim team, is still processing the exciting news after offically making the team at trials this past April.

“It’s surreal. I’m from Langley and I’ve never made it onto Team Canada before, so it finally feels like my time and that it’s actually happening.”

Though Metcalfe has been swimming all of her life, including the Langley Olympian Swim Club, this is by far the biggest event she’s competed in.

The Universiade is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, open only to top post-secondary enrolled athletes from age 17 to 25.

It’s not only the thrill of participating however, the sheer excitment of international travel alone has Metcalfe ready to go.

“I’ve never been to Europe. I’ll be staying with friends after to see Italy,” she said, noting she’s also looking forward to some down time for sightseeing.

While balancing a sociology degree at UBC, Metcalfe and the 32 members of her swim team are practising nine times a week to prepare.

The 30th Summer Universiade in Napoli will get underway July 3 to 14.

Over 300 Canadian athletes, coaches, and assistants will attend, competing in 12 different sports. Metcalfe leaves for Italy on June 26 and will swim in the 200-metre IM on July 6.

People can watch the live broadcast and the entire Universiade competition on the FISU website.

