Severen Parr swam butterfly, medley, and breaststroke in a recent U.S. swim meet. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley swimmer off to Fiji

Langley Olympians Swim Club members are travelling to competitions around the globe.

Bailey Herbert, a young Langley swimmer, is off to Fiji in late August thanks to her prowess in the pool.

The 15-year-old will swim as part of Team Canada at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships Aug. 23 to 27 in Suva.

The competition will included more than 300 swimmers – ages 14 to 18 – from around the globe.

Herbert, a member of the Langley Olympians Swim Club, qualified for the spot on Team Canada during the Pa Pacific trials earlier this month.

Meanwhile, she also competed in the 2018 Canadian Swimming Trials held earlier this month in Edmonton.

She was joined by three other Langley Olympians, Josie Field, Hillary Metcalfe, and Demetra Sicoli who were vying for a spot at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo next week.

And at the same time they were in Alberta, 11 swimmers from the Langley Olympians were in Cowichan for the BC Summer Games.

There, 14-year-old Severen Parr won four gold medals, one in 50m freestyle, the others in 100m, 200m, and 400 m freestyle.

She also won a bronze medal in the 1,500m freestyle with “100 per cent best times in all events,” said the teams office manager Christy Thompson.

Katelyn Schroeder, 12, also won two bronze medals at the BC Summer Games, while Gracie Maryschak, 12, won a silver and Luke Stewart-Beinder, 13, won a bronze.

Four LOSC swimmers were in Winnipeg this past weekend to race in the Canadian Junior National Championships.

Adam Schmidt, Josie Field, Hugh McNeill, and Joshua Kim joined about 700 swimmers representing more than 100 teams.

Earlier in the month, a half dozen other Langley Olympians were invited down south, to a Sizzlin’ Summer open meet in Moses Lake, Wash.

Macey Larson, 10, Riley Lane, 14, Samantha Burwell, 11, and Parr, placed or recorded personal bests during that fun outdoor long course. They were up against 350 swimmers from 28 swim clubs from Canada and the United States.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing.

The Langley Olympians are offering fall registration for Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools. For information, people can call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

 

A six-pack of swimmers from the Langley Olympians were in Washington in July for a meet. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Severen Parr took several first-place medals at the BC Summer Games. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

Just Posted

Langley fire crews dousing brush fires

Hot, dry weather and cigarette butts lead to an increase in grass fires.

Langley swimmer off to Fiji

Langley Olympians Swim Club members are travelling to competitions around the globe.

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Bballnationals come to Langley for early August

Eighty teams from eight provinces compete at Langley Events Centre in the bballnationals2018.

Pride Flag flies over Langley City

The second annual Pride Flag raising was held in Langley City Monday.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Homes ordered evacuated due to fire in Coquitlam suburb

RCMP say a structure fire on Tuesday morning has also led to road closures

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Dog’s death prompts calls for safer rail crossing in Delta Nature Reserve

Unsanctioned crossing where the dog died frequently used by park visitors

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Most Read