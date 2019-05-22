Langley swimmers break records at Hyack

Langley Olympian Swim Club records stood for more than a decade

LOSC competitor Piyush Kaul placed first in the 100m Backstroke and achieved his Canadian Western qualifying time at the Hyack Festival Youth Cup. Contributed photo

Records fell and several Langley Olympian Swim Club competitors beat Canadian Western qualifying times at the 2019 Hyack Festival Youth Cup at the Canada Games Pool in New Westminster.

Luke Stewart Beinder, Piyush Kaul , Brayden Herbert and Tyler Friesen broke an 11-year Olympians Swim Club record in the men’s 13-14 4x100m freestyle.

They finished with a time of 3:58.78 and came away with first place.

The men’s 13-14 4×100 medley team of Piyush Kaul, Brayden Herbert, Luke Stewart Beinder and Tyler Friesen placed second and broke a 12-year-old Olympians Club record in the process, posting a time of 4:25.15.

There were 33 swimmers on the Langley team among the 450 competing for top spots at the event that ran from May 17 to 19.

Piyush Kaul placed first in the 100m backstroke and achieved his Canadian Western qualifying time

Kaul, 13, placed first in the 100m backstroke and achieved his Canadian Western qualifying time, clocking in at1:05.21.

As well, he finished second in the 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley, third in the 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

READ ALSO: Langley swimmers score big at UBC swim meet

Katelyn Schroder, 13, won the 400m and 200m individual medley races, and finished third in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle. Schroder also achieved three Canadian Jr. Championship qualifying times.

Macey Larson, 11, placed second in the 100m breaststroke and third in the 200m and 400m individual medleys and 400m freestyle.

Dylan Thomas, 15, placed first in the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke. He also placed third in the 400m individual medley.

Sevi Parr, 15, was second in the 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle.

Gracie Maryschak, 13, placed first in the 200m breaststroke with a best time of 2:51.91 and third in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:22.53.

Jihoon Bae, 11, placed second in the 100m freestyle and third in the 50m freestyle.

Mia Goretic, 15, placed second in the 400m and 200m individual medley.

Sophia Adrain, 16 placed third in the 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle.

Sienna Harder, 12, placed second in the 200m breaststroke.

Ayush Kaul, 17, placed second in the 200m butterfly.

Danny Park, 11, placed third in the 400m freestyle.

Adam Schmidt , 16, placed third in the 200m freestyle.

Severen Parr, Mia Goretic, Emily Manley and Milana Solar placed first in the women’s 15 – 18 400m freestyle.

Kody Suen, Macey Larson, Makayden Suen and Madison Belgicaplaced second in the Women’s 12 & Under 400m medley with a time of 5:05.47.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________