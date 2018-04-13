Langley swimmers combine for 41 medals, top spot

Langley Olympians swim club places first among 17 clubs at two-day meet in Walnut Grove

Katie Schroeder captured five medals, including two golds, as the Langley Olympians finished first overall at the Langley Invitational held April 7 and 8 at the Walnut Grove Aquatic Centre. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Forty-one swimmers found the podium and the Langley Olympians swim club also came first overall among the clubs competing over the weekend at the Langley Invitational swim meet.

The two-day meet featured 471 swimmers from 17 different clubs was held at Walnut Grove Aquatic Centre.

Medallists included:

Sophia Adrain won both the women’s 13 and over 400 IM and the 400m freestyle events.

Dylan Thomas was first in the 13 and over men’s 400m IM and 200m breaststroke, while also nabbing silver in the 400m freestyle. Thomas also achieved the necessary qualifying times in both the 200m breaststroke and 400IM for the western Canadian championships.

Also in the men’s 13 and over division, Ayush Kaul was second in the 400m IM and third in both the 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

Demetra Sicoli was first in the women’s 13 and over 200m freestyle and second in the 100m freestyle.

In that same age group, Reece Blunden won gold in the 100m freestyle while Mia Goretic was first in the 100m backstroke.

Also in the men’s 13 and over group, Joshua Kim won gold in the 100m butterfly and took silver in the 100m backstroke while Adam Schmidt was first in the 400m freestyle and John Kim as second in the 200m breaststroke

Twelve and under age groups

Tyler Friesen captured six medals, taking gold in the 200m IM and 200m breaststroke, took three silver (100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and 100m freestyle) and bronze in the 400m IM.

Piyush Kaul also returned with six medals, winning gold in the 200m backstroke. He also earned silver in the 400m IM and a four bronze medals (200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m IM and 100m backstroke).

Katelyn Schroeder won a pair of gold (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke), one silver (200m freestyle) and two bronze (200m freestyle, 200m IM).

Gracie Maryschak earned a trio of gold medals (100m breaststroke, 200m IM and 200m breaststroke) as well as earning silver in the 400m IM.

Madison Belgica captured a pair of bronze medals in the 400m IM and 200m breaststroke events while Finnegan Parr rounded up the medal haul with a gold in the 200m IM.

And Joshua Williams and Jackson Lane did not find the podium but did achieve personal bests in all of their respective events.



Sammi Burwell helped the Langley Olympians finished first overall at the Langley Invitational held April 7 and 8 at the Walnut Grove Aquatic Centre. Seventeen swim clubs and 471 swimmers took part. Dan Ferguson Langley Times