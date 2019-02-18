Langley swimmers make waves at regional championships

Olympians rack up multiple first-place finishes at Richmond event

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitors made some waves at the Lower Mainland Regional Championships in Richmond, with swimmers placing in multiple events, recording personal best times and some achieving their age group and provincial championship qualifying times.

Jihoon Bae, Finnegan Parr , Minhyuk Park and Sam Stewart-Beinder, members of the Olympians 12 and under relay team, placed first in the 1200 metre freestyle relay with a time of 2:10.47.

They also won the 12 and under 200 metre relay medley with a time of 2:27.01.

READ MORE: Langley Olympians swimmers have been busy since New Year’s

Other notable performances by club members included Harmeet Banga, who placed first in the men’s 14 and over 50m freestyle with a best time of 27.08.

Jihoon Bae placed first in the 11 and under 400 metre individual medley with a best time of 6:33.04.

Jenna Friesen placed first in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 3:33.50.

Minhyuk Park placed first in the 11 and under 200 metre butterfly with a time of 3:20.07.

Swimmer Minkuk Park achieved his provincial championship qualifying time in the men’s 14 and over 200 metre backstroke. Jihoon Bae achieved his B.C. age group championship qualifying time in the 11 and under 200m individual medley.

Langley Olympians Swim Club made up 25 of the 450 swimmers from 22 teams across the Lower Mainland who competed at the weekend event held on Feb. 9th and 10th

