Langley swimmers record multiple firsts at Lower Mainland regional swim meet

Aiden Erickson, 13, placed first in three events at the recent Lower Mainland Regional Swim Meet in Delta. He was one of 27 LOSC members who went up against 300 top-ranked swimmers. Photo courtesy LOSC

Several Langley Olympian Swim Club (LOSC) athletes wrapped up their winter season by recording multiple first-place finishes at the recent Lower Mainland regional swim meet in Delta.

There were 27 LOSC members who competed against over 300 swimmers at the Sungod Recreation Centre on March 16th and 17th.

Macey Larson, 11, placed first in five final events.

Larson won the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:26.58, the 200 metre freestyle with a best time of 2:33.65, the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 2:47.66, the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 3:04.63 and in the 400 metre individual medley with a time of 5:53.92.

Aiden Erickson, 13, placed first in three events including the 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:28.92, the 100 metre butterfly with a time of 1:06.89 and in the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 2:29.96. Erickson also placed second in the 100 metre freestyle with best time of 1:00.48 and in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:10.49.

Minkuk Park, 14, placed first in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:20.72, the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:10.53 and in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 2:34.86.

Park also placed second in the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 2:33.79 and also in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 2:54.42.

George Matheos, 14, placed first in the 100 metre butterfly with a best time of 1:10.83 and in the 400 metre individual medley with a time of 5:31.27. He also placed third in the 200 metre freestyle with a best time of 2:16.02.

Madison Belgica, 12, placed first in the 200 metre backstroke with best time of 2:32.82. She placed second in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:21.63, the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:11.72 and in the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 2:59.68.

Minhyuk Park, 11, placed first in the 50 metre freestyle with a best time of 32.53. He placed second in the 200 metre freestyle with a time of 2:39.64. He also placed third in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:21.12 and also in the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 3:02.14.

Brayden Herbert, 14, placed first in the 200 metre butterfly with a time of 2:33.43. He placed second in the in the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:01.18 and in the 100 metre backstroke with a time of 1:11.95.

Sienna Harder, 12, placed first in the 100 metre breaststroke with a time of 1:21.13 and second in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 2:57.43.

Robyn Hillier, 9, placed second in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 3:49.03. She also placed third in the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 3:49.03, the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 3:49.03 and in the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 4:29.76.

Jihoon Bae, 11, placed second in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 3:15.96 and third in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 3:39.31.

Samantha Burwell, 11, placed second in 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:58.59 and in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 2:58.33.

Harmeet Banga, 16, placed second in the 100 metre butterfly with a time of 1:13.02. He also placed third in the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:01.71.

Finnegan Parr, 12, placed second in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:38.78.

Jordan Patrick, 15, placed third in the 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:42.77, the 200 metre freestyle with a time of 2:25.66 and the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:04.93.

Joshua Williams, 16, placed third in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 3:02.47.

Madaline Zambolin-Jeans, 14, placed third in the 100 metre breaststroke with a time of 1:30.55.

Mariella Missori, 13, swam 100 per cent best times in all of her events.

In order for a swimmer to compete in the meet, they had to have a four-minute 200 metre IM time.

The Langley Olympians Swim Club is starting a new swim program called the Mini Olympians. This program is for swimmers 4 – 8 years of age who love the water and are interested in learning about swimming. Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

