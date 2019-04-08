Aiden Erickson, 13, placed first in three events at the recent Lower Mainland Regional Swim Meet in Delta. He was one of 27 LOSC members who went up against 300 top-ranked swimmers. Photo courtesy LOSC

Langley swimmers record multiple firsts at Lower Mainland regional swim meet

Langley Olympian Swim Club wraps up winter season

Several Langley Olympian Swim Club (LOSC) athletes wrapped up their winter season by recording multiple first-place finishes at the recent Lower Mainland regional swim meet in Delta.

There were 27 LOSC members who competed against over 300 swimmers at the Sungod Recreation Centre on March 16th and 17th.

Macey Larson, 11, placed first in five final events.

Larson won the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:26.58, the 200 metre freestyle with a best time of 2:33.65, the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 2:47.66, the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 3:04.63 and in the 400 metre individual medley with a time of 5:53.92.

Aiden Erickson, 13, placed first in three events including the 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:28.92, the 100 metre butterfly with a time of 1:06.89 and in the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 2:29.96. Erickson also placed second in the 100 metre freestyle with best time of 1:00.48 and in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:10.49.

Minkuk Park, 14, placed first in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:20.72, the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:10.53 and in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 2:34.86.

Park also placed second in the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 2:33.79 and also in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 2:54.42.

READ ALSO: Big splash by Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers in Kamloops

George Matheos, 14, placed first in the 100 metre butterfly with a best time of 1:10.83 and in the 400 metre individual medley with a time of 5:31.27. He also placed third in the 200 metre freestyle with a best time of 2:16.02.

Madison Belgica, 12, placed first in the 200 metre backstroke with best time of 2:32.82. She placed second in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:21.63, the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:11.72 and in the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 2:59.68.

Minhyuk Park, 11, placed first in the 50 metre freestyle with a best time of 32.53. He placed second in the 200 metre freestyle with a time of 2:39.64. He also placed third in the 100 metre backstroke with a best time of 1:21.12 and also in the 200 metre individual medley with a time of 3:02.14.

Brayden Herbert, 14, placed first in the 200 metre butterfly with a time of 2:33.43. He placed second in the in the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:01.18 and in the 100 metre backstroke with a time of 1:11.95.

Sienna Harder, 12, placed first in the 100 metre breaststroke with a time of 1:21.13 and second in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 2:57.43.

Robyn Hillier, 9, placed second in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 3:49.03. She also placed third in the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 3:49.03, the 200 metre individual medley with a best time of 3:49.03 and in the 200 metre breaststroke with a time of 4:29.76.

Jihoon Bae, 11, placed second in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 3:15.96 and third in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 3:39.31.

Samantha Burwell, 11, placed second in 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:58.59 and in the 200 metre butterfly with a best time of 2:58.33.

Harmeet Banga, 16, placed second in the 100 metre butterfly with a time of 1:13.02. He also placed third in the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:01.71.

Finnegan Parr, 12, placed second in the 100 metre breaststroke with a best time of 1:38.78.

Jordan Patrick, 15, placed third in the 200 metre backstroke with a best time of 2:42.77, the 200 metre freestyle with a time of 2:25.66 and the 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1:04.93.

Joshua Williams, 16, placed third in the 200 metre breaststroke with a best time of 3:02.47.

Madaline Zambolin-Jeans, 14, placed third in the 100 metre breaststroke with a time of 1:30.55.

Mariella Missori, 13, swam 100 per cent best times in all of her events.

In order for a swimmer to compete in the meet, they had to have a four-minute 200 metre IM time.

The Langley Olympians Swim Club is starting a new swim program called the Mini Olympians. This program is for swimmers 4 – 8 years of age who love the water and are interested in learning about swimming. Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
No Canada: Nation’s Stanley Cup drought approaches 26 years

Just Posted

VIDEO: One person injured as fire destroys private auto shop near Langley home

Several classic cars destroyed in blaze that closed the 1400-block of 232nd Street

Langley swimmers record multiple firsts at Lower Mainland regional swim meet

Langley Olympian Swim Club wraps up winter season

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell, born prematurely in 2017, touched many hearts

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory in Langley

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young gymnasts compete in Langley

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Councillors to decide on White Rock Pier reconstruction contract

The city received five bids for the work, which range from $3 million to $6.5 million

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read