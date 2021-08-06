Langley swimmers set new records at Hyack competition

Langley Olympians national and provincial group swimmers (L to R) Leila Fack, Aidan Erickson, and Jihoon Bae set several records at the 2021 Hyack Year End swim meet in Coquitlam (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) national and provincial group swimmers set some new records at the 2021 Hyack Year End swim meet held at the City Centre Aquatic Complex at Coquitlam at the end of July.

LOSC competitor Leila Fack, who set two new provincial records during her first non-virtual swim meet of the year at Chilliwack in May, did it again, winning the 100 metre short course freestyle event and bettering her previously-set provincial and club record by 0.31 with a time of 55.65.

Fack, 14, also broke two club records, setting new marks in the 200 metre short course and long course freestyle events.

Aidan Erickson, 16, recorded a new Canadian Jr. Trials qualifying time in the 1500 metre freestyle, 400 metre individual medley and 400 metre freestyle events.

Jihoon Bae, 14, recorded a new Western qualifying time in the 100 metres fly long course.

LOSC Coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw described the Hyack meet as “a celebration of the hard work and perseverance our swimmers went through over the past year.”

In a joint statement, Metcalfe and Haw said while LOSC swimmers stayed active during the height of the pandemic with dry land and water practices, as well as virtual competitions involving timed swims that were sent to Swimming Canada and Swim B.C. for rankings, “nothing will replace the atmosphere of a sanctioned competition where you race against other swimmers and see what you can do.”

LOSC will be starting a new swim season the week of Monday, Sept. 13 at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair Pools in Langley.

There are programs for swimmers from four to 18 as well as adult programs for older swimmers, and a free one-week tryout, with conditions, for new swimmers.

More information can be found online at www.langleyolympians.com or by phoning 604-532-5257.

