Langley Tae Kwon Do team takes bucket of medals at U.S. competition

Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do competitor Carson Pope took bronze at the 2018 Washington State Governors Cup. The Langley came home with buckets of medals. Supplied photo

The Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do Warriors competition team returned from the 2018 Washington State Governors Cup Taekwondo Championships with a bucket of medals; 29 gold, 34 silver and 18 bronze.

They went to Washington with 35 athletes, six coaches and a 50-member-strong support team of families and friends.

“Our cheering section was the largest and the loudest,” said Gary McLaughlin, the headmaster of Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School.

“I am so proud of our Woo Kim Warriors,” McLaughlin said. “So many of the other masters and coaches commented on how polite and respectful our team was.’

Athletes competed in sparring (Olympic style), Poomse/forms (individual/pairs/team/family categories) and creative breaking (where wood boards get snapped with a variety of techniques).

Every athlete on the team made it to the podium, some on multiple occasions.

The team was a mix of first-timers and seasoned athletes ranging in age from seven to 50 who trained for month to prepare for the tournament, the longest running and most prestigious Tae Kwon Do tournament in Washington State, held every fall.

McLaughlin said the team trained for months for this one tournament, and all the hard work paid off.

“They all showed the true spirit of Tae Kwon Do.”

Woo Kim Langley was presented with the “Grand Champion School” Trophy at the Oct. 13 event.



Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do competitor Alexis Schoenroth (in red) took gold at the 2018 Washington State Governors Cup. Supplied photo