Langley tbird today: Equestrian garb is getting better

Thanks to awareness, helmets and jackets are being improved upon from a safety perspective

Ronda Payne/Special to the Langley Advance Times

Recent research into sports like football and rugby have brought concussion awareness to the forefront of athletics.

While not a contact sport, there are risks and dangers in horse jumping that come from riding a 1,000-pound animal while leaping over jumps more than a metre and a half or higher in world-class events.

Riding helmets have come a long way with the evolution of all kinds of sports in terms of safety, said Chris Pack, chief operating officer and tournament manager.

“Everything used to be quite old-fashioned,” he said. “But now, with the advancement in other sports, show jumping is at the front end of technology and safety in all the necessary equipment from helmets to jackets.”

Riding helmets are now on par with those used in contact sports, having the same concussion and inspection standards as hockey, Pack said.

One popular and stylish brand is the Charles Owen helmet, which is carried on the tbird site at Mackenzie Moore Equestrian Company in the vendor log cabins. Available with rose gold striping, with sparkling insets, or in various colours, riders are no longer confined to a solid black helmet – unless that’s what they prefer, of course.

Even in the most basic helmet, the safety standards have improved, ensuring better head protection, but there is still a ways to go to keep equestrian riders as safe as possible.

A study put out by Swedish Insurance company, Folksam, last year explored oblique head impact in a number of popular, certified helmets.

Three helmets were named “best in test” or “good choice” by the insurance company: Back on Track’s EQ3 Lynx, EQ3, and the Charles Owen Ayr8 Leather Look. Both brands offer the helmets in black and other colours, multiple sizes, and some stylish trim, but the real important aspects are basically invisible – on the inside of the helmet.

On its website, Back on Track notes they have a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) that has been incorporated into bike, motor, and snow helmets for a number of years.

This technology keeps the rider’s head safer regardless of the direction of impact.

Helmets have also come a long way in terms of fitting better, which makes for greater safety, visibility, and comfort for the rider. Both brands offer a range of sizes.

Another riding helmet brand worth mentioning is GPA, according to tbird’s president and tournament director Jane Tidball.

GPA makes helmets not only for the horse jumping industry, but also for horse racing and skiing. All of GPA’s helmets are crafted in a workshop in the South of France.

Clothing has also come a long way in terms of comfort, thanks to other sports.

“Riding jackets are now like high-end uniforms in that they wick the moisture away, move with the rider, and are so lightweight they don’t even know they are wearing them,” said Pack.

Showcoats, which are what riders will be wearing at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada at the Odlum Brown BC Open hosted by tbird this weekend, are made with fabrics that are lightweight and breathable to allow riders to move comfortably and stay cooler on the hottest days.

Many jackets also feature underarm mesh vents, mesh lining, and back vents for improved breathability. Some jackets even feature “silent motion” fabric so that they won’t rustle as the rider moves.

Of course jackets worn in events are designed to be stylish, as well, and tailoring and fit have always been an important aspect for the best turned-out riders.

Take a closer look as your favourite horse and rider breeze past during the Nations Cup, to see how much better their attire is than what was available decades ago.

.

RELATED STORIES:

Canadian versus U.S. battle unfolding in Langley is heating up

VIDEO: Langley Grand Prix gala sets a record for contributions

Grandstand seating adds to tbird experience in Langley

Canine and equine both compete at Langley show park

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________