Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

Langley’s pro lacrosse team will literally be selling the jerseys off their backs Friday night, to help the families of the Humboldt Broncos.

The Vancouver Stealth’s annual B.C. jersey auction is being held with all proceeds being given to the fund, said president Doug Locker.

“The community, team and their families are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“There wasn’t hesitation at all with our partners, the BC Lacrosse Association and Mike Vanichuck Transport adjusting our recipient of the BC Jersey proceeds this year to the Broncos.”

Fifteen members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team were killed in a bus crash last Friday in northeast Saskatchewan. It was a tragic accident that has rocked the country. A group of Langley hockey moms conceived of an idea to show support, creating Thursday’s Jersey Day where everyone is encouraged to suit up in a jersey.

Well the Stealth are taking it a step further with this initiative, when they suite up against the league leading Saskatchewan Rush Friday night.

That same night, they were set to debut the B.C. designed jerseys in what was a scheduled online and in-game jersey auction benefiting Stealth- BCLA Lacrosse on the Move travel grant program.

Thanks to the annual B.C. jersey sponsor Mike Vanichick Transport Co., 100 per cent of the bids will be donated to the fund.

“We are proud to know that our annual jersey sponsorship this year will be going to help Humboldt families,” said company president Alex Vanichuck.

Fans can bid on the jerseys online until 3 p.m. on Friday.

Then, at 6 p.m., the auction will re-open in Langley Events Centre for in-person bidding at the merchandise stand.

Successful bidders in attendance will collect their jerseys from the players on floor post game, Locker explained. Meanwhile, online winners will receive their jerseys via mail following the game.

“From the Stealth ownership, team and staff, we extend our sincerest condolences to all of those effected by the tragedy that has taken place. #HumboldtStrong.”

Tickets to the game are available at StealthLAX.com.