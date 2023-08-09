Langley teams do well at BBall Nationals

Langley clubs did well at the 2023 BBall Nationals Canadian Club Basketball championships, hosted over nine days by the Langley Events Centre, with girls playing from July 29 to August 1, and the boys’ teams taking the court August 2 to 6.

Langley’s Showtime ended up winning the U18 championship in what was the most highly anticipated game of the tournament, drawing hundreds of people to watch in what was a sold-out game.

Other Langley standouts included: Drive LEC, who won the boys U11 Platinum Division, JR Elite winners of the U12 Silver Division, Drive in the U13 Platinum Division, Drive in the U15 Platinum Division and JR Elite in the U18 Silver Division.

FV Elite finished second in the U16 Gold division, losing to BC Energy 60 – 43 and Dynamite was second in the U17 Gold division, losing to Shooting Stars 54 – 36.

Hundreds of top young basketball players from across the country came to play at the 2023 BBall Nationals Canadian Club Basketball championships, a showcase that draws university coaches looking to recruit talent.

It attracted 50 girls’ teams and 186 boys’ teams from eight provinces and one territory.

Action from the final day of Bball nationals boys’ tournament as teams looked to finish their summers on a winning note. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

BBall Nationals was developed back in 2016 by an experienced team of coaches and administrators with the support of LEC to improve the existing model for club basketball in Canada.

The girls event began in 2017 with 30 teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17) while the boys’ competition was launched in 2018 with 90 teams participating that inaugural year.

It’s seen as a showcase for recruiters, with online testimonials from head coaches like University of Regina head coach Dave Taylor, who viewed it as “a priority recruiting event,” and UBC’s Bobby Mitchell, who called it a “must-attend.”

“I got to see players that I wouldn’t normally be able to, and make connections with country-wide,” Mitchell commented.

“I highly recommend it to teams looking for great competition and to have their athletes seen.”

