Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Teams from around B.C. converge on the Langley Events Centre for provincial tournaments.

Langley has three teams hitting the court when the 2019 Junior Boys Provincial Basketball Invitational starts at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday.

The provincials run Saturday through to the finals on Tuesday, Feb. 26 as 32 teams fight to see who has the best squad of young players.

The Walnut Grove Secondary team has the early spot, competing against Magee Secondary at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gametime for the R.E. Mountain Secondary team is 10 a.m. Saturday when the boys face off against Okanagan Mission school.

Brookswood Secondary’s team takes on Sir Winston Churchill at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The public is welcome to enjoy the action with adult admission at $8, seniors and students (13 to 18) paying $6, those seven to 12 charged $2, and kids six and younger admitted free.

Tonight at 9:00, the draw for this year's Junior Boys Basketball Invitational Tournament will be dropped! Keep your eyes locked here and at https://t.co/OcJBNuL87F pic.twitter.com/x1SjbhIXMy — BC Junior Boys Basketball (@BCJrBoysBBall) February 20, 2019

AA Girls

The girls provincials get underway Feb. 27 and run to March 2.

The local teams includes Langley Christian which has its first match against Westsyde at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.

The final countdown is on, just a couple weeks until we tip off another BC High School Basketball Championships at here at LEC, 8 Tournaments, 152 Teams, 324 Games. We can't wait. pic.twitter.com/R9UOwM7Y2o — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) February 5, 2019

AAA Girls

Walnut Grove Secondary and Brookswood Secondary will field teams at the AAA girls tournament that has 16 teams in the tournament that runs Feb. 27 to March 2.

BSS goes up against R.A McMath at 10:15 a.m. while WGSS takes on Lord Byng in a 1:30 p.m. match on Feb. 27.