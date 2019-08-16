Langley’s Cooper Gettel helped Team Canada to a lacrosse win on Aug. 10. (Dave Fryer/WJLC)

Langley teen helps Canada win lacrosse gold

The Langley Thunder Junior player headed to Ontario for the tournament.

It was an experience Cooper Gettel is unlikely to forget anytime soon, if ever.

The 18-year-old from Langley helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Lacrosse Championships, defeating Iroquois 13-10 in the gold-medal match on August 10.

The six-team championships were held at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Canada trailed 5-0 in the final game before they came roaring back, taking a 6-5 lead at the half and after the score was tied at seven, scoring six of the final nine goals.

“It was just awesome, seeing all the red and white jerseys in the crowd,” Gettel explained. “The crowd was buzzing. It was like nothing else.”

“Winning the gold was just an amazing feeling (and) I don’t know if anything else would ever be able to do it for me again.”

Canada won their pool following a pair of lopsided victories, 24-4 over Australia and 16-2 against Israel.

They faced Israel again in the playoff round, prevailing 18-4, setting up the final in which Canada had their stiffest test of the competition, up against Iroquois in a rematch of the 2018 gold-medal game.

And once again, Canada would prevail for the gold.

Gettel said he had not planned on joining the team, but was invited to attend Canada’s B.C. combine, showing well enough to earn an invitation to travel with the team to Prague back in April for a tournament.

Gettel played primarily a defence/transition role for the Canadian squad, although he did see spot duty up front, finishing with three goals and four points over the four games.

During the regular season with the Langley Thunder Junior Tier 1 team, he was tied for the goal-scoring lead after potting 23 goals in 14 games. He was also fourth on the team with 31 points.

And having just graduated from Langley Fundamental back in June, Gettel is off to Rochester Institute of Technology, where he will join the Tigers field lacrosse team.

Previous story
Langley plays host to nation’s best junior lacrosse players

Just Posted

‘We remember them’

Fay Davidson, daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer, speaks at charity golf dinner in Langley

Langley plays host to nation’s best junior lacrosse players

The seventh annual Minto Cup runs at Langley Events Centre Aug. 16 to 26

Langley teen helps Canada win lacrosse gold

The Langley Thunder Junior player headed to Ontario for the tournament.

Langley thieves make off with cologne, lotto tickets

Police have released surveillance photos of a number of suspects

Langley Rams hope to extend win streak in Sunday home game

The junior football club will be back at McLeod Athletic Park this Sunday

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

VIDEO: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Two-vehicle collision occurred near 184 Street

First sunflower festival in Abbotsford sprouts-off this weekend

Growth of Chilliwack and Richmond festivals served as inspiration for Maan Farm

PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

It’s linked to Brothers Keepers which is known for drug trafficking and ‘violent, criminal activity’: police

Two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Aug. 24

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Most Read