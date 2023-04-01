Langley teen wins gold at national wrestling championships

Jack McEwen wasn’t sure he wanted go to nationals after second-place provincials win. He’s glad he did

Jack McEwen has been receiving coaching from Lucky Dhaliwal. (Jack McEwen/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Jack McEwen won gold in the U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships held on the last weekend of March.

The thing is, the Grade 12 student, who won in the 110kg weight class, wasn’t a likely candidate to win a national championship.

He doesn’t have a long history with the sport. While he wrestled some in Grade 9, it wasn’t until this year that he became more dedicated to the sport.

And he didn’t have trained guidance until recently, until a coach saw him compete a few months ago and offered to help him.

“He kind of adopted me at zones when he saw I didn’t have a coach,” McEwan explained.

And the biggest factor that should have prevented him from winning a national title – an injury in the match just prior.

“I had a lot of pain in my ankle,” he explained.

But when he went to bed the night of the gold-medal win, magnitude of what he had accomplished struck him.

“I was very proud of what I did,” McEwen said.

Langley wrestler Jack McEwen has been wracking up wrestling titles and recently took gold at the 2023 nationals. (Jack McEwen/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

What he did have going for him were a couple of winning ingredients.

A second-place win at the provincials is what spurred him in his efforts at the nationals, which ere held March 25 and 26 in Vancouver. After losing out in the finals, he wasn’t sure if he was going to nationals but decided to use it as motivation.

“That sort of sparked something in me,” the D.W. Poppy Secondary student said.

McEwen is no stranger to sports, and that’s the other ingredient that helped him take gold.

“I’ve been doing Jujitsu since I was a little kid,” he explained.

Then there’s submission wrestling and MMA.

The rugby season is just starting so he’s looking forward to returning to the pitch, and he captains the Vancouver Sharks AAA hockey team.

Being a fan of such varied sports provides a few benefits, namely physical conditioning but also experience with the different types of pressures involved in competition.

“It definitely builds like a base and stamina. It helps me stay balanced, especially rugby,” he said. “It builds the mindset of a wrestler.”

McEwen said he enjoys physical sports, but noted that wrestling is unique. He said it’s the perfect starting point for anyone who wants to try out contact sports.

“The wrestling community is amazing,” he noted. “Everybody is very polite. It’s a nice environment for anybody just starting wrestling.”

Jack McEwan won the 110kg class in the U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships. (Bill Bain/Wrestling Canada)

When he’s not competing, he’s training. McEwen said he loves working out at the gym, just not always the outcome.

“I’m sore,” he chuckled.

McEwen is not sure where his wrestling will take him. He’s not sure if the national win qualifies him for anything else but would cherish a chance at the Olympics. He said he can see himself coaching wrestling in the future as well.

His varied sports endeavours are sure to help his schooling.

“I’ve had [post-secondary] offers for hockey. I know I have a future if I wanted to with rugby,” he said.

And if not sports, well, he’s got other ambitions. He’s applied to a firefighter volunteer program which would provide a chance to help out at a local firehall, and learn the ins-and-outs of his dream job.

“I want to be a firefighter in Langley,” McEwen said.

D.W. Poppy Secondary student Jack McEwan topped the podium at the U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships in Vancouver in late March 2023. (Bill Bain/Wrestling Canada)