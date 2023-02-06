An undefeated Langley 1 Thunder, seen here in action Saturday, Jan 4, won gold in the Blue Division of the BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament in Maple Ridge over the weekend, defeating the Ridge 1 Burrards 8-5 Sunday afternoon, Jan. 6. (Brandon Tucker/Black Press Media)

Langley Thunder 1 U11 Lacrosse team wins gold at provincial event

Didn’t lose a game

Langley 1 Thunder won gold in the Blue Division of the BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament in Maple Ridge over the weekend, defeating the Ridge 1 Burrards 8-5 Sunday afternoon, Jan. 6.

Thunder 1 were undefeated, downing Delta Footmen 11-3 on Thursday, then defeating the Ridge 2 Burrards 13-1 on Saturday, beating the Coquitlam Adanacs 10-3 Sunday morning, before taking the gold medal match against Ridge 1 that afternoon.

It was also a good tournament for the Langley 2 Thunder, who made it all the way to the gold medal match in the Red Division, before falling to the Nanaimo Raiders 12-0.

Some of the the best young lacrosse players in the province were in action at the 2023 U-11 BCLA Field Lacrosse Provincial Tournament, hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, with 17 teams competing across three divisions, playing at Telosky Stadium and Arthur Peake/Golden Ears Elementary.

