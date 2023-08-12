Langley Thunder bound for WLA finals

Curtis Dickson (shown above in game 3) busted out with four goals and six points as the Langley Thunder eliminated the Nanaimo Timbermen 9-6 in game 4 of the best-of-five Western Lacrosse Association semi-final series on Thursday, August 10 at Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag LEC file photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Six points apiece from Connor Robinson and Curtis Dickson and a monster 58-save performance from Frank Scigliano have pushed the Langley Thunder through to the Western Lacrosse Association Finals.

With the score tied at 5 following 40 minutes on Thursday night at Frank Crane Arena in game four of the best-of-five semi-final series, Dickson and Robinson each scored twice in the third period while Scigliano stopped 16 of 17 shots for a 9-6 win over the Nanaimo Timbermen to give the Thunder a 3-1 series victory.

Nanaimo had extended the series with an 8-7 overtime win at Langley Events Centre in game 3 thanks to a 5-1 advantage over the final frame and 10-minute overtime period.

It was the second time in the series Langley won in Nanaimo, and in both cases, it was dominant third periods that were the difference. In game 2, the Thunder outscored the Timbermen 8-0 for the 17-10 win.

Langley never trailed on Thursday, leading 2-1 after a period. Nanaimo did pull even after 40 minutes at 5-5 thanks to a period in which they outshot the Thunder 32-15 but only outscored them 4-3.

Timbermen outshot the Thunder 65-49.

Dickson scored four times and set up two goals while Robinson had three goals and three helpers in the series’ clincher while Robert Church and Chase Scanlan scored once apiece. Dane Dobbie finished with three assists.

For the series, Robinson scored 19 of his team’s 45 goals.

Jon Phillips led Nanaimo with two goals in game 4 with Nathan Grenon, Ethan Ticehurst, Jerrett Smith and Ryan Sheridan each scoring once. Devlin Shanahan made 40 saves.

Langley’s Dickson and Robinson were named first and second stars of the game, while Nanaimo’s Phillips was third.

Up next for the Thunder will be a best-of-seven showdown with the New Westminster Salmonbellies, with the ‘Bellies holding home-floor advantage.

Game 1 gets underway Wednesday Aug 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Queen’s Park Arena, with game 2 at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Aug, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Langley did win two of three games against the Salmonbellie in the season series but finished second in the standings with a 14-4 mark, two points back of the 15-3 Salmonbellies.

