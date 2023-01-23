Langley Thunder draft four

Langley Thunder added twin brothers Gunner Leifsson (second from right) and Kade Leifsson at the BC Junior A Lacrosse League Draft on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Thunder added four new faces to the organization via the BC Junior A Lacrosse League Draft on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The six-round draft, held at Langley Events Centre, was for graduating U17 players in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island whose minor lacrosse association don’t have a junior program in their catchment area.

Players from Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Nanaimo, New Westminster and Victoria were exempt from the draft.

With no picks in the first three rounds because of trades the team made last season, Langley’s first selection came in the fourth round when they used pick No. 30 overall on Port Alberni’s Declan Fines.

Thunder Assistant General Manager Ryan Williams said the right-handed Fines (6-1, 175 pounds) is very versatile and can play all three facets of the game.

In the fifth round, Langley selected Mission’s Gunner Leifsson (38th overall) and then traded a 2024 draft pick to Nanaimo for the very next pick and used that on his twin brother Kade Leifsson.

Both are right-handed defenders. Gunner is 5-10 and 150 lbs. and Kade is 5-9 and 150.

“Both are fast and athletic and add to what we have been building on the back-end,” Williams said.

The team’s last pick came in round six (46th) which they used on Dallan Lewis, a left-handed defender from West Vancouver who played out of the North Shore Minor Lacrosse Association program, with Williams touting his speed. Lewis (6-2, 190) is also a two-sport athlete playing running back in football.

