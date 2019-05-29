Langley tier 1 Thunder player Hudson Shelvey tangles with a Saint. Photo courtesy Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre

Langley Thunder over Saints

Team rebounds from 3-0 deficit to take the win

Down 3-0 just over eight minutes into the game to one of the top teams in the league – and in danger of dropping a third consecutive game – the Langley Junior Tier 1 Thunder rallied for a huge victory on Thursday night.

The Thunder scored four of the next five goals to close the first frame and then dominated the second with a 6-2 advantage as they knocked off the Port Coquitlam Saints by a final score of 11-7 in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action.

“It was huge, we needed this win. The Saints are a good team,” said Langley coach Kris Bryde, whose squad improved to 3-4 with Port Coquitlam fell to 6-2.

The visitors were up 3-0 thanks to a trio of goals in a 2:28 span, including short-handed markers seven seconds apart.

“We slipped up mentally for a couple of minutes there and it cost us,” Bryde said.

Goaltender Dryden Recsky helped spark the turnaround, not only with the big saves, but also his outlet passes, as he finished the game with 39 saves and a pair of assists.

“Our goalie was throwing the ball excellent today. He was making that save, putting it into his stick and getting the ball down the floor to our guys running onto it all day,” Bryde explained. “We really made a track meet out of it.”

READ ALSO: Thunder rough up Coqutilam in Langley lacrosse action

It also helped that Langley’s power play stopped surrendering goals and scored three times with the man advantage as well.

Tristan Kirkham led the offence with a hat trick and four points, Cooper Gettel had two goals and an assist while Chase Moore (one goal, four points), Kanen Hunter (one goal, three points) and Jordan Daniel (three assists). Nick Lavigne, Ayden Johnson, Dane Chard and call-up Jack Margetson had a goal apiece.

The Thunder won’t have much time to rest on the laurels of their victory as they are back in action on Wednesday (May 29) when they visit Richmond to face the Roadrunners.

The team’s next home game at Langley Events Centre is Sunday (June 2) against the Victoria Shamrocks. Game time is 1:00 p.m.

