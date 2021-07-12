Langley Thunder return home from Victoria empty-handed

Despite a hat trick from Braiden Struss, the Langley Thunder returned home from Victoria empty-handed. (file)

Despite a hat trick from Braiden Struss, the Langley Thunder returned home from Victoria empty-handed.

The Junior Tier 1 lacrosse team was in the provincial capital on July 10, falling 10-5 to the host Victoria Shamrocks at the Panorama Recreation Centre.

The loss dropped Langley to 0-2 in the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League while the Shamrocks improved to 2-0.

Victoria led 4-0 after one period before Langley would cut the deficit to a single goal midway through the second period thanks to two goals from Struss sandwiched around a Bailey Vanichuk tally. The period ended with the Shamrocks up a pair as they scored twice more with Struss completing his hat trick in between the two goals.

The Shamrocks used a quick-strike offence to put the game out of reach, scoring goals 28 seconds apart in the opening minute of the final frame and after Josh Bramley got one back for the Thunder, Victoria struck for two more goals, this time 26 seconds apart to round out the scoring.

Struss (three goals), Vanichuk (one goal, two assists) and Bramley (one goal, two assists) each finished with three points apiece. Danner Kierstead and Noah Kozevnikov each had an assist with Kozevnikov also making 38 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Victoria was led by four goals and five points courtesy of Aidan MacDonald while goaltender Daniel Ramage turned aside 45 of the 49 Thunder shots.

This will be a busy week for Langley, which will see them hit the floor three times over a four-day stretch.

Thunder host New Westminster on Tuesday, July 13 (8 p.m.) in the Fieldhouse at Langley Events Centre with the game available to stream for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

The Thunder wrap up the week with road games against Maple Ridge (July 14) and then in Burnaby two nights later (July 16).