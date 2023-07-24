Langley Thunder take on Burnaby in last at-home game Wednesday

With the Western Lacrosse Association season winding down, the Langley Thunder sit in top spot following a 9-7 win over Maple Ridge on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) With the Western Lacrosse Association season winding down, the Langley Thunder sit in top spot following a 9-7 win over Maple Ridge on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) With the Western Lacrosse Association season winding down, the Langley Thunder sit in top spot following a 9-7 win over Maple Ridge on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) With the Western Lacrosse Association season winding down, the Langley Thunder sit in top spot following a 9-7 win over Maple Ridge on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A five-goal run broke open a tight game as the Langley Thunder improved to 13-3 on the season with a 9-7 victory over the Maple Ridge Burrards.

Playing on consecutive nights – they won 11-8 in Coquitlam the night before – head coach Curt Malawsky said he wanted his team to start strong in Wednesday’s game at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

And they did, delivering a goal just 22 seconds into Wednesday’s Western Lacrosse Association action.

From there, the teams battled to a 3-3 score after a period and Maple Ridge led 5-4 at the midway point of the contest, before the Thunder closed with three straight to close the middle frame and then tacked on two more to open the third, before the Burrards broke a 23:03 scoreless drought.

Their final goal came with less than four seconds to play.

“There are no bad teams in the Western Lacrosse Association. Everyone has got talent; everyone works hard, and everyone has good coaching. It is never an easy night in this league,” Malawsky said.

“They (Maple Ridge) are a hungry, young team with something to prove. Throughout the league this year, teams are going after us, which is good, it gets us battle tested,” he elaborated.

“I thought we played pretty physical. We made a couple of mistakes on vacates and sat in the hole a little bit and they gap-shot at us, but a lot of that was Frank making big saves,” Malawsky said.

“In the third period, we got a little bit more physical and upped the ball pressure, and that made a difference.”

Thunder defender Bobby Kidd III explained how he and his team came into play Wednesday with a game plan, and executed it accordingly to come up with the win.

“It comes down to coaching first. We get told what our assignments (and our job) is to execute,” said Kidd.

Dane Dobbie (3+3) and Curtis Dickson (2+3) led the Thunder and were the game’s first two stars while Nathaniel Kozevnikov and Robert Church each scored twice and set up a goal apiece to round out the scoring.

Frank Scigliano made 34 saves in the Thunder goal.

“We just got into a bit of a groove; moving the ball a bit better in the second and the ball swung a bit more and we had a lot more open looks. I thought (Maple Ridge’s) defence and goalie played well … I thought we should have had a couple more,” Dobbie said.

“He is so, so intelligent. His lacrosse IQ is off the charts; it is like having another coach out there. He makes great decisions with the ball, he is a great leader, he can score; he has got lots of gas in the tank … he just exudes that confidence which just brings everyone up,” Malawsky said of Dobbie.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team, but (Dane) is one of the big ones.”

For Maple Ridge – which fell to 3-11-1 with the loss – Joel Watson made 48 saves (.842 save percentage) as his team was outshot 57-41.

Offensively, Brett Kujala led the Burrards with a goal and four points while Ryan Jones and Gabe Procyk each had a goal and two assists.

Langley wrapped up its final road game of the regular season, Sunday with a visit to Nanaimo to face the Timbermen. (Stay tuned for results).

Now, Thunder are preparing for its home game of the season. It’s set for Wednesday, July 26 with a visit from the Burnaby Lakers to Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Langley Junior A Thunder handed out its year-end awards following the conclusion of their BC Junior A Lacrosse League season earlier this month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Year-end acknowledgement

Meanwhile at the BC Junior A Lacrosse League level, Bailey Vanichuk was a double winner as the Langley Thunder team handed out its year-end awards.

The team wrapped up the season with a 5-15-1 record.

Joining Vanichuk (Langley) in earning recognition from the team’s coaching and management staff were Graysen Balatti (Maple Ridge), Ben Gagnon (Maple Ridge), Curtis Goode (Langley), Stuart Phillips (Coquitlam), and Chase Schiavon (Kelowna).

The Thunder lose seven players – including Goode and Phillips – to graduation next season.

Most valued player of the year Ben Gagnon (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Most valuable player: Ben Gagnon

Gagnon was one of only two players to suit up in all 21 games this past season and was an offensive threat out of the back end, finishing with 11 goals and 13 points. He also played on both special teams’ units.

“Whatever was asked, or whatever was needed, Ben really stepped up and did the job for us. We are excited to see his game continue to develop over the next two seasons.”

Offensive player of the year Bailey Vanichuk (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Team player of the year Bailey Vanichuk (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Offensive player of the year and rookie of the year: Bailey Vanichuk

Vanichuk led Langley with 21 goals and 47 points in 18 games and was described as always giving 100 percent effort and someone who does whatever is asked of him.

“Guys with his effort and compete level are hard to come by.”

Cody Malawsky did earn an honourable mention for the offensive player of the year award, as he scored 14 goals and 27 points in just seven games after missing the start of the season while away at school. Malawsky’s playing rights for the rest of the summer were traded away at the BCJALL trade deadline, but he will return to the Langley organization for the 2024 season.

Defensive player of the year Chase Schiavon (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Defensive player of the year: Chase Schiavon

This was Schiavon’s first year with Langley and the defender made an immediate impact both on and off the floor.

“He plays a solid defensive game with a very strong physical presence and very few penalties.”

Schiavon was also traded at the 2023 deadline for the rest of the summer season, but his rights revert back to the Thunder for 2024.

Unsung player of the year Curtis Goode (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Unsung: Curtis Goode

Goode has spent his entire five-year junior career with the organization and has done whatever has been asked of him by the team.

“Year after year, he’s been used more and more and relied on consistently as one of our key workhorses. There is no quit with him.”

Most improved player of the year Graysen Balatti (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Most improved player: Graysen Balatti

In just his second year at the junior level, Balatti has progressed to become one of the team’s key defenders, with his minutes steadily increasing over the course of the season.

“His confidence, leadership, and his game have all improved and we can’t wait to see what he brings moving forward.”

Graduating player of the year Stuart Phillips (Special to Langley Advance Times)

• Graduating player: Stuart Phillips

Phillips joined the team late this past season as he was away at school, but in just six games, he managed to score 14 goals and 31 points, leading the team with 5.2 points per game.

Named captain for this season, Phillips was an offensive force for the Thunder.

Going back to the 2022 season and including playoffs, Phillips scored 59 goals and 140 points in 31 games in a Langley uniform.

“He was a leader on the floor and showed the other guys who are newer to the league where they need to be if they want to succeed.”

