Langley Titans are Fraser Valley East champions, again

Third win in four seasons for senior and junior boys teams

Langley Titans have done it again.

The Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School (LFMSS) junior and senior boys’ soccer teams are repeat Fraser Valley East soccer champions.

For both teams, it represents their third championship win out of the last four championship years.

Both games were played Wednesday Nov. 10 at Noel Booth Field.

The first game was the Junior boy’s championship game, featuring LFMSS against local rivals Brookswood.

With the score tied at 1-1 and twenty minutes to play, LFMSS scored off the foot of Nathan Blaker to go ahead 2-1.

But with ten minutes to go Brookswood tied the game 2-2, sending it into extra time.

With only a few minutes to go in extra time, Nathan Blaker headed the ball into the net to win the game 3-2.

The East Fraser Valley Championship win capped an undefeated season by LFMSS, led by coach Peter Ladefoged and Assistant Coach Grade 11 student Haden Bell.

Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School (LFMSS) senior boys’ soccer team won the Fraser Valley East soccer championships on Nov. 10. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Right afterwards, coach Dan McDonald and the senior LFMSS boys took onLangley Christian for the senior boys final.

Initially the game was largely controlled by Langley Christian, with a few solid chances and one ball glancing off of the crossbar.

However by the end of the first half, LFMSS began to control the game, and in the last play of the half went ahead 1-0 by Anton Ring, from a corner kick.

Early in the second half, Haden Bell scored to put LFMSS ahead 2-0, and with Langley Christian pressing hard, LFMSS was able to get two more counterattack goals to finish the game with a 4-0 win.

Coach McDonald, in his first year of coaching the team, was “ecstatic,” praising the players for their “hard-working” attitude.

“A really nice group of kids,” McDonald enthused.

“Everyone [is] looking after each other.”

Up next for the Titans are the provincial championships, and McDonald is optimistic.

“We hope to do really well,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

