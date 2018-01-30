Langley Titans top Chilliwack in gold-medal game

Given a second crack at the team which had beaten them earlier, the Langley Titans took advantage of the opportunity.

The peewee LY6 team edged Chilliwack 3-2 in the gold-medal game at a hockey tournament in Armstrong over the weekend.

Chilliwack had defeated the Titans 6-4 earlier in the tournament, but that would be Langley’s only blemish over the five games.

The Titans opened the touranment with a decisive 10-2 win over Kamloops on day one, before splitting a pair of games on the second day, losing 6-4 to Chilliwack before bouncing back with a 5-3 win over Semiahmoo.

With a 2-1 pool-play record, Langley advnaced to Sunday’s semifinal round where they doubled up Kelowna 4-2, setting up a rematch with Chilliwack for the gold medal.



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter